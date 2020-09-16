Cooler weather coming after a steamy next couple days

Scattered showers managed to drift through the Central and Southwestern Brazos Valley Tuesday. As a weak disturbance runs past the area, that chance for rain comes to an end by sunset. Scattered clouds tonight allow lows to fall to the low 70s by daybreak Wednesday. Plenty of morning sunshine is muddled by scattered afternoon clouds. Another small shot at speckled rain is in the forecast at a 20% shot. Looking for rain, Thursday may get you fixed up...

A weak cold front is slated to reach the Brazos Valley late Thursday. That brings the chance for scattered rain and a few rumbles of thunder by the afternoon and evening hours. Once drier air takes over, that rain chance ends from northeast to southwest through Friday morning. Behind the front, a more comfortable air mass and some stellar morning temperatures. Sunrise should come with the mid 60s this weekend, with afternoon highs rebounding to the mid / upper 80s under blue skies. As it looks now, mid / upper 60° mornings may stick around through mid-next week as highs toggle between the upper 80s and low 90s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance for rain. High: 91. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy. Low: 74. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for rain and thunderstorms. High: 88. Wind: NNE 5-10 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for rain and thunderstorms before 2am. Low: 70. Wind: N 5-15 mph.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.