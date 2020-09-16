CSPD arrests two suspected THC dealers after Tuesday search warrants

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Two men were arrested a mile apart from each other for dealing THC in College Station Tuesday.

The first man, Christopher Driver, 26, was taken into custody after police executed a search warrant for his home on Cypress Drive. Police say they caught him with 1.5 pounds of THC concentrate. Driver reportedly admitted to making the drug and selling it.

Authorities also arrested Larry Jefferson, 24, after a search warrant on Cloverdale Court. According to authorities, Jefferson had about 50 grams of THC spread around his home. They also found a digital scale and packaging materials.

Both men were arrested and charged with manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance.

