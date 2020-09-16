Advertisement

Enjoy a sweet taste of France in College Station

By Fallon Appleton
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Le Macaron French Pastries in College Station is now open and serving french dessert favorites like eclairs, gelato, cakes, and various flavors of macarons.

According to Le Macaron French Pastries, macarons are the jewel of French pastries and at College Station’s newest dessert shop you can try 11 different flavors of the pastry like Bubble Gum, Rose, Belgian Chocolate, Salted Caramel, Lemon Cream, and Raspberry.

BONJOUR! Now open in College Station Le Macaron French Pastries College Station! We have all the tasty details on #BVTM!

Posted by Fallon Appleton KBTX on Wednesday, September 16, 2020

The macarons are also gluten-free and only 80 calories, according to Le Macaron French Pastries. Click here for more information on their macarons.

The dessert shop also offers the opportunity for custom logos to be printed on macarons.

Beyond macarons, customers can enjoy other desserts like gelato that range in flavors similar to those seen with the macarons.

Plus, they have croissants, eclairs, desserts, and different types of coffee beverages.

Le Macaron French Pastries is located at 2416 Texas Avenue South in Suite C in College Station.

They are open Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and on Sunday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

You can contact them at (979) 329-1302.

Click here to visit the Le Macaron French Pastries website.

