Fisher says Ausbon can ‘opt in’ if he changes his mind

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Sunday Jhamon Ausbon announced that he was opting out of the 2020 college football season and that A&M’s top returning pass receiver would instead focus on the NFL Draft next spring.

While it appears that Jhamon’s A&M football career is over, head coach Jimbo Fisher said Tuesday that as easy as A&M players can opt out, they can opt back in too.

“Well all guys who opt out can opt back in," said Fisher. “I’m never going to stop them from coming back,” ended Fisher.

Texas A&M will kick off its 2020 season on Saturday September 26 against Vanderbilt at Kyle Field.

