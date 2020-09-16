Hurricane Sally makes landfall near Gulf Shores, Alabama
Widespread flash flooding along Alabama/Florida Gulf Coast
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 5:37 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Sally made landfall early Wednesday morning as a Category 2 hurricane.
Areas of the Florida and Alabama Gulf Coast have been battered with rain for the past 24 hours, and the flooding continues this morning.
Rainfall totals exceeding 30 inches are still possible before the storm moves northeastward through the end of the week and into the weekend.
Sally is the 4th hurricane to make landfall in the US this year, the first time that’s happened since 2005.
