Hurricane Sally makes landfall near Gulf Shores, Alabama

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Sally made landfall early Wednesday morning as a Category 2 hurricane.

Areas of the Florida and Alabama Gulf Coast have been battered with rain for the past 24 hours, and the flooding continues this morning.

Rainfall totals exceeding 30 inches are still possible before the storm moves northeastward through the end of the week and into the weekend.

#Sally has made landfall near Gulf Shores Alabama at 445 AM CDT as a category 2 hurricane. Maximum sustained winds were 105 mph with a minimum central pressure of 965 mb. More: https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB pic.twitter.com/zdyilBhdic — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 16, 2020

Hurricane Sally (2020). Hurricane Ivan (2004). Both land-falling in the same location on the same day - September 16th - 16 years apart. pic.twitter.com/JdAVVD6Efg — Ryan Smithies (@RyanSmithies) September 16, 2020

Sally is the 4th hurricane to make landfall in the US this year, the first time that’s happened since 2005.

