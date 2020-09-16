Advertisement

Hurricane Sally makes landfall near Gulf Shores, Alabama

Widespread flash flooding along Alabama/Florida Gulf Coast
Sally made landfall as a Category 2 storm early Wednesday morning.
Sally made landfall as a Category 2 storm early Wednesday morning.(KBTX)
By Max Crawford
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 5:37 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Sally made landfall early Wednesday morning as a Category 2 hurricane.

Areas of the Florida and Alabama Gulf Coast have been battered with rain for the past 24 hours, and the flooding continues this morning.

Rainfall totals exceeding 30 inches are still possible before the storm moves northeastward through the end of the week and into the weekend.

Sally is the 4th hurricane to make landfall in the US this year, the first time that’s happened since 2005.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Saturday Night Weather Update 9/12

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Tuesday Afternoon Weather Update 9/15

Updated: 9 hours ago
In-depth look at today's local, statewide and national news, as well as updates on weather provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Tuesday Night Weather Update 9/15

Updated: 8 hours ago

News

No tailgating at Texas A&M football season opener

Updated: 8 hours ago
Sources tell KBTX they expect the announcement to be made in the next few days.

Latest News

News

Texas A&M’s Parsons Mounted Cavalry using unique tool for training

Updated: 8 hours ago
With social distancing measures in place, the cadets now rely on inflatable tube characters

News

No tailgating at Texas A&M football season opener

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Michael Oder and Kendall Hogan
Sources tell KBTX they expect the announcement to be made in the next few days.

News

Blinn board receives enrollment updates, gives okay for improvements to Brenham campus

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Rusty Surette
Blinn has enrolled 17,724 students for the Fall semester as late-term registration continues

News

Texas A&M’s Parsons Mounted Cavalry using unique tool for training

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Donnie Tuggle
Cadet First Sergeant Abel Bidaurri says things are a little different than last year, but the cadets will do what they can to continue training.

News

Treat of the Day: Provost Fierke wins faculty award

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Alex Bukoski
The Texas A&M faculty recently awarded Provost Fierke for her efforts getting everyone back to campus safely.

News

Experts say change in positivity rate reporting will create more accurate data

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Alex Bukoski
The Texas Department of State Health Services will use a more accurate, daily method to calculate the positivity rate moving forward.