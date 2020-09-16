Local school celebrates Fiestas Patrias with drive-thru parade

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Johnson Elementary hosted their annual Fiestas Patrias celebration on Wednesday but the school adjusted the program to a drive-thru parade.

The event is part of the school’s dual-language program that celebrates Mexican heritage. Students dressed up, held signs, and danced as people drove around the school parking lot.

“It is really neat to see our school community come together and the kids celebrate this wonderful culture," said principal Amy Thomman.

“It made me feel...mixed emotions cause I missed the students who are not here,” said teacher Jamie Mosqueda. “Once I got see everybody come by, saying hi, and enjoying what we are presenting to them, that just puts a smile on your face and that is just gold to me.”

Students who were doing online classes at home were able to join in on the celebration.

