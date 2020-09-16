Advertisement

Scattered rain chance leads in a weekend front

By Shel Winkley
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Spotty rain for a few of us Wednesday. While the odds are low, cannot completely write off a chance for a drifting shower through the overnight hours (20%). Otherwise, mainly cloudy with lows in the low / mid 70s by daybreak Thursday. Changes are coming(!), in the form of drier, slightly more mild air before we get to the weekend. As a cold front starts to squeeze in on the Brazos Valley, scattered rain to a few strong storms are not ruled out through the mid-afternoon to early evening hours. Stronger storms could bring minor, brief, low-lying flooding, gusty wind, and frequent lightning. Rain chance should simmer by evening as a northeasterly wind takes over through the nighttime hours. Lower humidity, mornings in the 60s, and highs in the mid-80s are waiting for you this weekend!

That front will be key to what we need to monitor through the weekend. The National Hurricane Center has placed high odds on a tropical depression forming in the South Gulf of Mexico either by or during the upcoming weekend. It is too early to know where this heads and how strong it could become. What we do know, as of this very moment the concern is low for the Upper Texas Coast and Brazos Valley for direct impacts. Still, something to check back in on from time to time as we enjoy the more comfortable air in the coming days.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers. Low: 74. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for rain and thunderstorms by afternoon. High: 90. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for rain and thunderstorms before 12am. Low: 70. Wind: NNE 5-15 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny. High: 86. Wind: NE 5-15 mph.

