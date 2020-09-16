Suspected meth dealer arrested after argument at motel

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - DPS says they arrested a suspected meth dealer after they got into a fight in a motel parking lot.

According to authorities, Larry Linton, 44, was arguing with someone in the motel parking lot Tuesday afternoon on Earl Rudder Freeway. After several officers from Bryan police also responded, they found Linton in the lobby.

Authorities searched him and found 13 packages of meth weighing about 100 grams. A K-9 unit also found meth inside Linton’s car.

Linton was arrested and charged with manufacture and delivery.

