Texas A&M debuts Bubly sparkling water can with ‘HOWDY’ tab

By Kathleen Witte
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M University and PepsiCo have teamed up to bring an exclusive feature to cans of Bubly cherry-flavored sparkling water: a tab that tells you “howdy” when you pop it open.

“We’re the only school in the country that has a co-branded Bubly can,” said Shane Hinckley, A&M vice president of brand development.

The 12-pack cans of ‘Howdy’ cherry Bubly are available in grocery and convenience stores across Texas and even into Oklahoma.

The campaign features virtual elements too. Visit HowdyBubly.com to download exclusive gifs, video chat backgrounds, and more. For a fun Bubly augmented reality Instagram filter, visit the @TAMU page and select the “Face Filters” tab.

“It’s a fun way to bring the can alive,” said Hinckley. “We wanted to make sure we could interact with folks virtually during these times.”

