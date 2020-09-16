Texas A&M Women’s Golf Announces Fall Schedule

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas. – Texas A&M Women’s Golf and Head Coach Andrea Gaston announced the Aggies 2020 Fall Schedule, which will feature three tournaments exclusive to Southeastern Conference competition.

“We’re very thankful to get the opportunity to compete again,” Coach Gaston said. “Our team is excited to get the season started at a venue that hosted the NCAAs last year, and to be able to compete at some of the best courses in the country. It will be a fabulous opportunity to be able to test ourselves against SEC competition this semester.”

As previously announced, the Aggies will be opening their fall slate at the Blessings Collegiate Invitational on Oct. 5-7 in Fayetteville, Arkansas, at the Blessings Golf Club. The tournament is a 54-stroke competition and live coverage will air on the Golf Channel across all three days of competition. This will be the first golf A&M has played since the COVID-19 pandemic ended its season last spring.

The course is considered one of the toughest in the country and was home to the 2019 NCAA Championships. The tournament will be nationally televised on the GOLF Channel all three days from 3:30-6:30 p.m. (CT).

A&M will return to the links two weeks later at The Ally in West Point, Mississippi. The Mississippi State Bulldogs will play host to a field of SEC squads at the Old Waverly Golf Club from Oct. 19-21.

The Old Waverly Golf Club is a mainstay in Golfweek’s and Golf Digest’s Top 100 courses. It is one of the best courses in the south and hosted the U.S. Women’s Amateur Championship in 2019.

To conclude the fall, the Maroon & White will take part in the Liz Murphey Fall Collegiate Classic (LMCC) in Athens, Georgia, from Nov. 6-8. This will be the 48th annual LMCC, and will take place at the UGA Golf Course.

The Aggies return a veteran group from last season. The roster will boast four seniors, one junior, one sophomore and two freshmen. Senior Courtney Dow led the squad with a 72.28 scoring average, and standout freshman Blanca Fernandez Garcia-Poggio was right on her heals at 72.44.

The SEC unveiled on Aug. 27 the guidelines in which the fall golf schedule will abide by. Among these guidelines are that teams would be allowed to take part in a maximum of three events, competition may take place no earlier than Oct. 1 and squads are limited to tournaments involving only SEC members or non-conference teams from the school’s geographic region.

2020 Texas A&M Women’s Golf Fall Schedule

Oct. 5-7 – Blessings Collegiate Invitational (Fayetteville, Ark.)

Oct. 19-21 – The Ally (West Point, Miss.)

Nov. 6-8 – Liz Murphey Fall Collegiate Classic (Athens, Ga.)