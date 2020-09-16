Advertisement

Treat of the Day: Elise Ohnheiser scholarship winner

By Alex Bukoski
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Elise Marie Ohnheiser is a 2020 graduate from Conroe High School.

She’s also the winner of the 2020 MCCF Ruben W. Hope, Jr. Memorial Scholarship.

The scholarship will support Elise in her first semester at Baylor University where she is pursuing a degree in Kinesiology and Leisure Studies.

Marie was a member of the CHS cheerleading squad as well as a member of National Honor Society during her time at Conroe High School.

She also volunteered at an annual Relay for Life event and worked with elementary, intermediate, and middle school students through Read for a Better Life.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Saturday Night Weather Update 9/12

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

A&M Expert: “Fans will not be screened prior to the game”

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Alex Bukoski and Erika Fernandez
A Texas A&M official says fans will not be screened for symptoms of COVID-19 before entering Kyle Field for Aggie football games.

News

Local school districts adjusting to online attendance taking

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Mekena Rodriguez
Local school districts continue adjusting to the changes in attendance taking for their online learners.

News

Local school celebrates Fiestas Patrias with drive-thru parade

Updated: 38 minutes ago
The latest local, statewide and national news along with current weather conditions and sports information provided by the KBTX News team.

Latest News

News

Texas A&M University System, Blinn College dedicate new workforce complex

Updated: 38 minutes ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

29th Street reopens in Bryan following construction detour

Updated: 38 minutes ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Allen Academy Golf Classic Fundraiser moved to October

Updated: 38 minutes ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Wednesday Evening Weather Update 9/16

Updated: 38 minutes ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Local school districts adjusting to online attendance taking

Updated: 38 minutes ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

A&M Expert: : “Fans will not be screened prior to the game”

Updated: 38 minutes ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.