Treat of the Day: Elise Ohnheiser scholarship winner

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Elise Marie Ohnheiser is a 2020 graduate from Conroe High School.

She’s also the winner of the 2020 MCCF Ruben W. Hope, Jr. Memorial Scholarship.

The scholarship will support Elise in her first semester at Baylor University where she is pursuing a degree in Kinesiology and Leisure Studies.

Marie was a member of the CHS cheerleading squad as well as a member of National Honor Society during her time at Conroe High School.

She also volunteered at an annual Relay for Life event and worked with elementary, intermediate, and middle school students through Read for a Better Life.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.