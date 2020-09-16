Advertisement

Treat of the Day: Provost Fierke wins faculty award

By Alex Bukoski
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 7:19 PM CDT
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M University Faculty Senate recently presented the inaugural Shared Governance Award to Texas A&M Provost and Executive Vice President Carol Fierke.

They say Provost Fierke exemplifies what it means to operate a shared governance.

Speaker of the Faculty Senate, John Stallone, says Fierke has created a collaborative environment where everyone was involved in the decision-making process in their return to the classroom this fall.

