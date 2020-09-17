Advertisement

Aggieland Humane Society sheltering more animals following recent hurricanes

The shelter has taken in 15 animals from areas affected by the storms.
Rescue dog from the Aggieland Humane Society.
Rescue dog from the Aggieland Humane Society.
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Hurricanes Laura and Sally have left dozens of pets from Louisiana displaced, and shelters overcrowded.

Aggieland Humane Society jumped into action to take in dogs and cats displaced by the hurricanes targeting the Gulf Coast. Thursday the shelter took in ten cats and five dogs. The animals, ranging from 6 months to 3 years old, are eager to find their forever home.

Leiha White with Aggieland Humane says their mission to save animals increases when severe weather strikes.

“They needed to move some animals out of their facility to make space for other animals that were coming in because of the hurricanes.” White said.

White also says the animals will be up for adoption soon after their health evaluations are complete.

To request an appointment to meet a pet, you’re asked to submit your adoption application now to adopt@aggielandhumane.org or email info@aggielandhumane.org. You can check out the adorable, adoptable animals here.

