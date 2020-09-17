Aggies Open 2020 Season at SEC Preview Meet

BATON ROUGE, La. – The Texas A&M Cross Country program opens its 2020 season at the SEC Preview Meet on Saturday, Sept. 19 at the University Club on the LSU Campus.

“We’re definitely excited to put the uniform on and go race,” Assistant Coach Wendell McRaven said. “There has been a high level of excitement since we’ve been back and able to run together. In general, that first week when we finally had everybody cleared to be at practice you could sense a very positive mood.”

THE RUNDOWN

After a two-week delay to the start to the cross country season, the SEC Preview Meet will be the first team appearance for a Texas A&M program since the pandemic shutdown in mid-March. The gun goes off for the men’s 6k at 9 a.m. CT, followed by the women’s 5k at 9:45 a.m. This will be the first trip of two down to the Pelican State for the Aggies in 2020. LSU will host the SEC Championships on Oct. 30.

HOW TO KEEP UP

Admission to the meet is free and parking will be available at the L’Auberge Casino and Hotel, multiple shuttles will be en route transporting spectators. The shuttles will begin at 7 a.m., and end at 11:30 a.m. Spectators are required to wear masks at all times. Updates will be provided on Twitter (@aggietfxc) and a live results link will be provided on 12thMan.com.

HE SAID, SHE SAID

Junior Eric Casarez on this season…

“A lot of teams aren’t able to compete so we’re fortunate to have a season and to do what we love is great. Everyone is excited about this year, the freshmen came in and have worked hard right along with the rest of us.”

Junior Abbey Santoro on getting a first look at the SEC Championships course…

“It’ll be a good opportunity to preview the course this weekend. Even though we’re just running a 5k and the championships will be a 6k, it’ll still be a good experience to get a feel for the course before racing at the SEC’s where the stakes are much higher.”

MEN’S PREVIEW

A season after losing All-SEC runner Jon Bishop, the Aggies return 15 men, including NCAA national qualifier Eric Casarez. In 2019, Casarez recorded top-15 finishes in four of the five races entered, including a ninth place finish at the NCAA South Central Regional. Along with Casarez, 13 others will don the Maroon and White, including two-time NCAA South Central regional qualifier Gavin Hoffpauir. Seven Aggies will make their collegiate debut.

WOMEN’S PREVIEW

Junior returners Julia Black and Santoro will be leaned on to fill the leadership duties after the Aggies lost two NCAA national qualifiers in Kelsie Warren and Ashley Driscoll to graduation. In 2019, Black and Santoro opened the season setting personal best 5k times before each ended their season with top-30 finishes at the NCAA South Central Regional.

THE COMPETITION

The Maroon and White take the course with fellow SEC foes Arkansas, Ole Miss, Mississippi State and host LSU. The SEC Preseason Coaches' Poll voted the Aggie men fifth and the Aggie women 10th. In both the men and women polls Arkansas came in at first and Ole Miss second, while the LSU men at ninth and women at 12th. The Mississippi State women were voted to finish 13th.

