Advertisement

Another tropical system expected to form in the Gulf of Mexico over next few days

National Hurricane Center expects a tropical depression to form by or over the weekend
Invest 90L has a HIGH chance for tropical development over the next 5 days.
Invest 90L has a HIGH chance for tropical development over the next 5 days.(KBTX)
By Shel Winkley
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 8:58 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Just as Hurricane Sally finally crawled out of the Gulf of Mexico, attention shifts back to the open water.

A disturbance that has been meandering the Gulf since this past weekend now has a high (70%) chance for tropical development over the next five days. Here are the latest details as of the 7pm Wednesday tropical update:

Current forecast models are slow to drift this potential system to the north and northeast through the weekend and early next week. Without a well-defined circulation, those models will continue to grasp at straws until a better understanding of conditions is known. Due to the high uncertainty, those along the Texas and Louisiana coast need to keep an eye on this one over the coming days. No single forecast model has enough data to bring confidence on how this could evolve and where it may drift.

WHAT WE DO KNOW:

  • A weak cold front will drift through Texas Friday. That shifts a northerly flow over the state and keeps anything in the Gulf blocked for the weekend. It is likely the reason many forecast models drift this potential tropical system to the northeast only to turn it back to the south or southwest by early next week.
  • The western Gulf of Mexico has been untouched by tropical activity since Hurricane Hanna passed through in late July. Regardless of when development occurs, this area of interest will either drift through or sit over a pocket of warm water both at and below the surface. Short of the long: there is plenty of warm water to feed tropical development. A new tropical storm is not a far-fetched idea by late weekend or early next week.
Invest 90L will sit over very warm water in the Gulf
Invest 90L will sit over very warm water in the Gulf(KBTX)

More details as we learn then and have them. Again, concern for the Texas Coast and Brazos Valley is LOW as of Wednesday evening. That is something that could change as the clock advances through the weekend.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Hurricane

As Hurricane Sally bears down on the Gulf Coast, 2020 season continues at a record pace

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 1:50 PM CDT
|
By Shel Winkley
As Sally bears down on the Gulf Coast, the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season continues at a record setting pace

Hurricane

Tropical Storm Sally forms near South Florida

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 1:43 PM CDT
|
By Shel Winkley
Tropical Storm Sally forms off the South Coast of Florida

Hurricane

Tropical Depression Nineteen forms; headed for the Gulf of Mexico this weekend

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 5:01 PM CDT
|
By Shel Winkley
Tropical Depression Nineteen forms Friday afternoon, headed for the Gulf of Mexico. This is expected to become tropical storm Sally

Hurricane

Thursday marks the peak of hurricane season: Six tropical systems are being monitored

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 1:49 PM CDT
|
By Shel Winkley
Tropical Update for the Atlantic Hurricane Season 1pm September 10, 2020

Latest News

Hurricane

Twin Tropical Storms: Rene forms off the coast of Africa

Updated: Sep. 7, 2020 at 3:58 PM CDT
|
By Shel Winkley
Tropical Storms Paulette and Rene form on Labor Day in the far East Atlantic

Hurricane

Tropical Depression Seventeen forms in the Central Atlantic

Updated: Sep. 6, 2020 at 9:52 PM CDT
|
By Shel Winkley
tropical depression seventeen forms in the atlantic. Forecast to become tropical storm paulette

Hurricane

Peak of hurricane season is this week; two tropical depressions expected to form

Updated: Sep. 6, 2020 at 2:25 PM CDT
|
By Shel Winkley
Tropical Weather Outlook as of Sunday, Septmber 6th

Hurricane

Tropical Depression Fifteen forms off the coast of North Carolina

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 4:03 PM CDT
|
By Shel Winkley
Tropical Depression Fifteen has officially formed off the North Carolina Coast

Hurricane

Multiple tropical waves being monitored by the National Hurricane Center

Updated: Aug. 30, 2020 at 2:42 PM CDT
|
By Shel Winkley
The National Hurricane Center is monitoring four tropical waves in the Atlantic Basin Sunday afternoon.

News

Local counties spared from Laura after spring tornado

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 6:30 PM CDT
|
By Mia Montgomery
Hurricane Laura officially made landfall early Thursday morning along the southwestern Louisiana coastline as a category four hurricane. Damaging winds and storm surge slammed the coastline as the storm continued to track north.