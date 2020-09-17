Advertisement

Brazos County VFW post reopens under new TABC guidance

The post and Foxhole Lounge reopened at 50% capacity
By Kendall Hogan
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 10:50 PM CDT
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Veterans of Foreign Wars post reopened after being shut down for months due to COVID-19.

This is all made possible by new guidance from the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission. According to the TABC website, this guidance allows VFW’s and American Legions with bars to reopen under one of three changes.

  • Temporarily suspend alcoholic beverage license/permit: Eligible veterans' service organizations may contact TABC to temporarily suspend their alcoholic beverage license or permit without penalty. This enables the organization to reopen its facility, though no alcohol may be sold.
  • Re-diagram licensed premises: The organization can alter their licensed premises to exclude common areas away from the facility’s bar. This enables the organization to reopen the unlicensed portions of its facility to provide services to veterans.
  • Operate as a restaurant: The organization can apply for a TABC Food and Beverage Certificate, allowing them to operate as a restaurant by either using their own kitchen facilities or by partnering with a third-party food vendor. For this option, alcohol sales must comprise less than 51% of the location’s gross receipts.

The Brazos County chapter decided to open under a restaurant permit. VFW 4692 Post Commander Josephus Carter says they are running at 50% capacity, enforcing masks, and have changed their hours.

Carter says it is important for them to be able to reopen their doors and welcome local veterans.

“We have so many programs here that we sponsor, like our scholarship programs," said Carter. "We try to help the local community. We try to help the veterans in our local community. So for them to know that we are back open and they can once again call up here or get up here and get that assistance, for us is what our VFW post is all about.”

They will be closed Mondays and Tuesdays, and their new hours and information can be found on their Facebook page.

They plan to host their monthly Turkey Shoot on October 4 at 2:30 p.m.

