Bryan police investigating shooting after victim shows up at hospital

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Police are investigating a shooting Thursday in the 1700 block of West Virginia Street in Bryan.

Police say the victim left the scene before officers arrived. During their investigation, police learned that a patient with a gunshot wound showed up at CHI St. Joseph Regional Hospital.

The gunshot victim was in stable condition Thursday evening, according to police. Authorities believe the people involved in the shooting knew one another and there is no threat to the public.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.