Chef Tai Lee officially opens new restaurant in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Sôlt, pronounced Salt, opens Thursday and offers an elevated casual dining experience in College Station.

The name Sôlt comes from the phonetic pronunciation of the word Salt. Tai Lee, owner and chef of Sôlt, said he got the name for the restaurant from using salt as a fundamental seasoning in everything he cooks.

Sôlt is located in Lee’s former restaurant Vertias; however, the two establishments are not similar, from the menu to the decor. The new establishment is vibrant and airy on the inside with pops of mustard yellow and emerald green.

Sôlt’s menu features everything from candied bacon to crispy calamari tacos to cajun fettucine to miso-marinated cod. Even though the menu crosses over different genres, the flavors of each dish are bold and unique. It also features various cocktails. Click here to view the menu.

Chef Tai credits the menu to his experience from the other restaurants and combining their flavors when he was coming up with Sôlt.

“Every restaurant got their own vibe and their own presence within Bryan College Station, but I think we really put together some of the best things," said Chef Tai Lee, owner and chef of Sôlt. "Some of the best attributes of all of our restaurant operations. So it seems like as we open up more restaurants it seems like it gets better.”

Sôlt is open Monday-Thursday from 11:00 a.m.-9:30 p.m, Friday from 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 a.m. (Kitchen closes at 10:00 PM), and Saturday from 4:30 p.m. - 12:00 a.m. (Kitchen closes at 10:00 PM).

The restaurant also offers online ordering and curbside if you choose not to dine in.

You can contact Sôlt by phone at (979) 268-3251 or by email at info@soltrestaurant.com.

Sôlt is located at 830 University Dr. East, #400 in College Station.

