Convicted burglar arrested with meth, firearms

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A convicted burglar was arrested for dealing meth in Bryan Wednesday.

Police got a search warrant for the home of Michael Crenshaw, 26, on Mesa Drive. Authorities say they found about 13 grams of meth along with a digital scale and plastic baggies.

Crenshaw was arrested and charged with manufacture and delivery.

He also had a shotgun and rifle in his bedroom. Because he was convicted of a felony and released less than 5 years ago, he was also charged with unlawful possession of a firearm.

