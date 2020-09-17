Convicted burglar arrested with meth, firearms
Sep. 17, 2020
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A convicted burglar was arrested for dealing meth in Bryan Wednesday.
Police got a search warrant for the home of Michael Crenshaw, 26, on Mesa Drive. Authorities say they found about 13 grams of meth along with a digital scale and plastic baggies.
Crenshaw was arrested and charged with manufacture and delivery.
He also had a shotgun and rifle in his bedroom. Because he was convicted of a felony and released less than 5 years ago, he was also charged with unlawful possession of a firearm.
