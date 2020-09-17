Advertisement

Convicted burglar arrested with meth, firearms

Michael Crenshaw, 26
Michael Crenshaw, 26(KBTX)
By Josh Ninke
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A convicted burglar was arrested for dealing meth in Bryan Wednesday.

Police got a search warrant for the home of Michael Crenshaw, 26, on Mesa Drive. Authorities say they found about 13 grams of meth along with a digital scale and plastic baggies.

Crenshaw was arrested and charged with manufacture and delivery.

He also had a shotgun and rifle in his bedroom. Because he was convicted of a felony and released less than 5 years ago, he was also charged with unlawful possession of a firearm.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Saturday Night Weather Update 9/12

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

New Veterans Memorial Bridge opens over I-45 in Huntsville

Updated: moments ago
|
By Clay Falls
A new bridge for Veterans Memorial Parkway opens Friday.

State

Supreme Court order on ballots could result in slight delays

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
Changes are coming to the general ballot after the Supreme Court ordered the addition of two Green Party candidates to the ballot.

Coronavirus

One new death, 73 new COVID-19 cases confirms Brazos County Health District

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
This is a current count of COVID-19 cases in the Brazos Valley as of midday. Additional information on these cases, when available, can be found on the KBTX homepage.

News

COVID in Context: Two weeks of Texas A&M vs. Brazos County active cases

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Kathleen Witte
Within that Aug. 31 - Sep. 13 window, Texas A&M’s reported active cases decrease while Brazos County’s increase.

Latest News

Hurricane

Another tropical system expected to form in the Gulf of Mexico today

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Shel Winkley and Max Crawford
Invest 90L will sit over very warm water in the Gulf of Mexico. A tropical depression is possible by late week or this weekend

News

COVID in Context: Sep. 17

Updated: 2 hours ago
The latest news, weather conditions and sports reported by the KBTX News team.

News

From the Ground Up: “Beef Demand Strong Despite High Prices”

Updated: 4 hours ago
During the pandemic, beef has accounted for well over half of the meat market sales and despite high prices, retail beef sales are up twenty-one per cent from where they were at this time last year. Richard Wortham is executive vice-president of the Texas Beef Council.

News

Brazos County VFW post reopens under new TABC guidance

Updated: 13 hours ago
The post and Foxhole Lounge reopened at 50% capacity

News

Rudder FFA hosts drive-thru BBQ cook-off

Updated: 13 hours ago
Cars lined up to drop off their entries for the contest.