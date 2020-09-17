COVID in Context: Two weeks of Texas A&M vs. Brazos County active cases
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M University is now reporting active case counts on its COVID-19 dashboard.
However, the chart only displays two weeks' worth of data. Within that Aug. 31 - Sep. 13 window, Texas A&M’s reported active cases decrease while Brazos County’s increase.
