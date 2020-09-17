Advertisement

George & Barbara Bush Foundation hosts virtual conversation on vaccines

The conversation also provided an in-depth discussion about the COVID-19 pandemic
By Heather Falls
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The George & Barbara Bush Foundation partnered with the George Bush School of Government to host a virtual program Thursday called “Looking Forward: Avoiding a Vaccine Cold War.”

The conversation among top medical experts featured an in-depth discussion on the COVID-19 pandemic, with a focus on the production and distribution of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The virtual panel addressed a contract between the federal government and the Texas A&M University System to produce a COVID-19 vaccine in Bryan/College Station.

In July, President Trump announced that the Fujifilm Texas A&M Innovation Center has been reserved for the mass production of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The order supports Operation Warp Speed, which aims to begin delivering millions of doses of COVID-19 vaccines by the end of the year if the U.S. Food and Drug Administration determines candidates are safe and effective.

“As the foundation representing the President who helped end the last Cold War by working closely with allies, we feel certain the Bushes would want us to help provide reliable information by bringing together the world’s leading experts and scientists to discuss the realities of this unique global challenge,” said Andy Card, Interim CEO of the George & Barbara Bush Foundation. “Working with the Bush School, Texas A&M and our other highly distinguished event partners, we want to make sure our audience fully appreciates the realities of where we are today – and where we need to be for a safer tomorrow.”

“These are the world’s top doctors, researchers, and strategists most responsible for helping our world navigate through this unprecedented period of challenge, and our purpose behind this Looking Forward program is to get the evidence-based facts out about vaccines,” said Dr. Martin J. Murphy, Jr., the Bushes' close friend and CEO of the CEO Roundtable on Cancer-China. “Working closely with the Bushes after they left the White House, I saw firsthand how their leadership changed the trajectory in the war against cancer – and as we can see, the convening power of their sterling names and reputations can still help affect positive change.”

You can read more about the program and watch the virtual panel here.

