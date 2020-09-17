HHSC to allow designated essential family caregivers to expand visitation at long-term care facilities

AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - Gov. Greg Abott held a press conference Thursday, to provide an update on Texas' response to COVID-19. During the conference, Abbott announced the Texas Health and Human Services Commission will expand visitation options for eligible nursing, assisted living, and intermediate care facilities, home and community-based service providers, and inpatient hospice, effective Thursday, Sept. 24.

HHSC’s updated emergency rules will allow a designated essential caregiver to provide “supportive, hands-on care to facility residents who do not have COVID-19,” according to a press release from HHSC.

This new rule allows residents to designate up to two essential family caregivers who will be provided necessary training to allow them to safely go inside a facility for a scheduled visit, including in the resident’s room, to help ensure their loved one’s physical, social and emotional needs are being met, according to HHSC.

“It is critical to the health of residents that we provide opportunities wherever possible for families to reunite, while continuing to take all necessary precautions to prevent the spread of disease,” said HHS Executive Commissioner Cecile Erwin Young. “Safely visiting with family and friends is the best medicine and most reassuring act we can provide for our most fragile Texans during these challenging times.”

A long-term care facility resident or legal representative can designate the essential caregiver. HHSC says the caregiver can be a family member, friend or other individual.

Proper PPE must be worn at all times, and facilities are required to train the caregivers on how to properly and effectively wear PPE and other infection control measures. The caregiver must test negative for COVID-19 within the previous 14 days before the initial visit.

General visitors not designated essential caregivers at approved nursing facilities can schedule indoor visitation with the use of plexiglass safety barriers to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Physical contact between residents and general visitors is not permitted. Facilities also must continue to meet all additional visitation requirements outlined in the emergency rules.

For more information on the emergency rules from HHSC, click here.

