Huntsville designated “film friendly Texas community” by Texas Film Commission

By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Gov. Greg Abbott announced Thursday that the City of Huntsville has been designated a Film Friendly Texas Community by the Texas Film Commission. The city had to complete a multi-step training and certification process to receive the title.

The designation helps grow local jobs and economies by promoting Texas as the “premier destination for film, television, commercial, animation, visual effects and video game production, according to the governor.

“I congratulate the City of Huntsville on earning the Film Friendly Texas designation,” said Abbott. “As our focus is on safely and strategically reopening and revitalizing all aspects of the Lone Star State—work, school, entertainment and culture—Texas is committed to working alongside our communities to ensure they have the knowledge and tools needed. Through the Film Friendly Texas training and certification process, communities large and small are readied to help match local businesses with production-related needs, creating jobs for Texas-based crew members and local residents as well as spurring on-site spending at local small businesses. And I am proud of all that the Texas Film Commission has accomplished in helping communities like Huntsville begin to open their economy.”

There are more than 140 Film Friendly Texas communities, and they receive ongoing training an guidance from the Texas Film Commission on media industry standards, best practices and how to effectively accommodate on-location filming activity in their community.

The Texas Film Commission in the Office of the Governor’s Economic Development and Tourism Division has attracted $1.5 billion in local spending and created more than 154,000 production jobs across the state from 2007 to 2019.

