Local bars and restaurants set to benefit from no tailgating

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Local business leaders are excited about Governor Greg Abbott’s announcement of the next phase of Texas' economic re-opening.

Glen Brewer, President and CEO of the Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce, says it couldn’t come at a more opportune moment.

“We are really excited,” Brewer says.

Earlier in the week, Texas A&M University officials announced that tailgating before the game would be prohibited on University property.

Brewer says that could be a big boost.

“Even though we’re only at 25% for the football game," Brewer explains, "we maybe will have some more people eating out at our local establishments.”

He says the same effect could be true as 5A and 6A football kicks off this weekend.

“We are always excited to have football back,” Brewer tells us, “it’s just great to have that sense of some normalcy back in our lives.”

He says it’s very possible that with both Bryan ISD and College Station ISD playing tomorrow that restaurants could see an uptick in business after the games.

Brewer tells he’s incredibly proud of the bars and taverns that have made changes to comply with TABC rules to reopen.

“Right now, I would say that a majority of chamber members [bars and taverns] have made the transition," Brewer says.

