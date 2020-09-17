Advertisement

Local bars and restaurants set to benefit from no tailgating

By Alex Bukoski
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Local business leaders are excited about Governor Greg Abbott’s announcement of the next phase of Texas' economic re-opening.

Glen Brewer, President and CEO of the Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce, says it couldn’t come at a more opportune moment.

“We are really excited,” Brewer says.

Earlier in the week, Texas A&M University officials announced that tailgating before the game would be prohibited on University property.

Brewer says that could be a big boost.

“Even though we’re only at 25% for the football game," Brewer explains, "we maybe will have some more people eating out at our local establishments.”

He says the same effect could be true as 5A and 6A football kicks off this weekend.

“We are always excited to have football back,” Brewer tells us, “it’s just great to have that sense of some normalcy back in our lives.”

He says it’s very possible that with both Bryan ISD and College Station ISD playing tomorrow that restaurants could see an uptick in business after the games.

Brewer tells he’s incredibly proud of the bars and taverns that have made changes to comply with TABC rules to reopen.

“Right now, I would say that a majority of chamber members [bars and taverns] have made the transition," Brewer says.

Watch the full interview in the player above.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Saturday Night Weather Update 9/12

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Aggieland Humane Society sheltering more animals following recent hurricanes

Updated: 15 minutes ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Texas A&M launches state-wide homework helpline

Updated: 17 minutes ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

New Waverly High School cancels in-person learning this week due to COVID-19 outbreak

Updated: 18 minutes ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Thursday Evening Weather Update 9/17

Updated: 28 minutes ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

Latest News

News

Bryan police investigating shooting after victim shows up at hospital

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Heather Falls
Bryan police are investigating shooting that left one person in the hospital

Breaking News

Tropical Depression Twenty-Two forms in the Gulf of Mexico

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Erika Paige
Tropical Depression Twenty-Two is expected to strengthen to a tropical storm Friday.

News

Mail-in ballots delayed due to Green Party Candidates addition

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Mekena Rodriguez
The Supreme Court ordered the addition to two Green Party Candidates, resulting in changes to ballots and delays.

News

Mail-in ballots delayed due to Green Party Candidates addition

Updated: 1 hour ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Are you ready for Aggie football? This is what the 2020 Kyle Field Fan Experience will look like

Updated: 1 hour ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.