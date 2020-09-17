Advertisement

Mail-in ballots delayed due to Green Party Candidates addition

Brazos County ballots will be mailed out the first week of October.
By Mekena Rodriguez
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Earlier this week The Supreme Court ordered the addition of two Green Party Candidates to the general election ballot.

Elections offices across the state must re-start the process of making changes to the ballot and provide public testing.

Brazos County has more than 5,000 ballots by mail that will be sent out.

Military and overseas ballots must be mailed out by Saturday but locally they will be delayed until a new public test is given on Tuesday.

“We had expected to have those go out the last week of September but now we’re looking for probably a week delay so everyone should expect their ballots to start coming around the first week of October,” said Trudy Hancock Brazos County Elections Administrator.

A reminder the last day to register to vote is October 5. Mail-in ballot applications are due by October 23.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Saturday Night Weather Update 9/12

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Aggieland Humane Society sheltering more animals following recent hurricanes

Updated: 13 minutes ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Texas A&M launches state-wide homework helpline

Updated: 16 minutes ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

New Waverly High School cancels in-person learning this week due to COVID-19 outbreak

Updated: 17 minutes ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Thursday Evening Weather Update 9/17

Updated: 26 minutes ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

Latest News

News

Bryan police investigating shooting after victim shows up at hospital

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Heather Falls
Bryan police are investigating shooting that left one person in the hospital

Breaking News

Tropical Depression Twenty-Two forms in the Gulf of Mexico

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Erika Paige
Tropical Depression Twenty-Two is expected to strengthen to a tropical storm Friday.

News

Mail-in ballots delayed due to Green Party Candidates addition

Updated: 1 hour ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Are you ready for Aggie football? This is what the 2020 Kyle Field Fan Experience will look like

Updated: 1 hour ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Sam Houston State part of new effort to help with COVID-19 contact tracing

Updated: 1 hour ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.