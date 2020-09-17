Mail-in ballots delayed due to Green Party Candidates addition

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Earlier this week The Supreme Court ordered the addition of two Green Party Candidates to the general election ballot.

Elections offices across the state must re-start the process of making changes to the ballot and provide public testing.

Brazos County has more than 5,000 ballots by mail that will be sent out.

Military and overseas ballots must be mailed out by Saturday but locally they will be delayed until a new public test is given on Tuesday.

“We had expected to have those go out the last week of September but now we’re looking for probably a week delay so everyone should expect their ballots to start coming around the first week of October,” said Trudy Hancock Brazos County Elections Administrator.

A reminder the last day to register to vote is October 5. Mail-in ballot applications are due by October 23.

