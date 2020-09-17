Advertisement

New Veterans Memorial Bridge opens over I-45 in Huntsville

The new bridge is part of a $122 million transportation investment in Walker County.
The new bridge is part of a $122 million I-45 expansion project.
The new bridge is part of a $122 million I-45 expansion project.(Clay Falls)
By Clay Falls
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - A new bridge over Interstate 45 is opening this week in Huntsville.

The new Veterans Memorial overpass was dedicated Thursday morning as part of the road improvement work happening on I-45. A stretch of the interstate is being widened from four lanes to six as part of a $122 million project.

Huntsville Mayor Andy Brauninger said this investment, including the new bridge, is significant for their community.

“The overpass means a lot to the citizens of Huntsville," said Brauninger. “It’s going to increase the safety of our traffic, increase the safety to our citizens. It’s going to open up another avenue for our first responders to get to and from places that they need to get to quickly.”

“We are continuing to grow and see that the transportation investment here in this community is going strong," said Ray Hernandez, Huntsville - Walker County Chamber of Commerce President and CEO. “It’s so evident when we just look down and see this very needed bridge is coming to completion.”

That new bridge is expected to open up to drivers Friday Sept. 18 at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Saturday Night Weather Update 9/12

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

State

Reports of active shooter at Fort Hood unfounded, post says

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Eric Franklin
Reports that spread Thursday morning of an active shooter on Fort Hood are unfounded, the post said.

State

Supreme Court order on ballots could result in slight delays

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
Changes are coming to the general ballot after the Supreme Court ordered the addition of two Green Party candidates to the ballot.

Coronavirus

One new death, 73 new COVID-19 cases confirms Brazos County Health District

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
This is a current count of COVID-19 cases in the Brazos Valley as of midday. Additional information on these cases, when available, can be found on the KBTX homepage.

Latest News

News

COVID in Context: Two weeks of Texas A&M vs. Brazos County active cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kathleen Witte
Within that Aug. 31 - Sep. 13 window, Texas A&M’s reported active cases decrease while Brazos County’s increase.

News

Convicted burglar arrested with meth, firearms

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Josh Ninke
A convicted burglar was arrested for dealing meth in Bryan Wednesday.

Hurricane

Another tropical system expected to form in the Gulf of Mexico today

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Shel Winkley and Max Crawford
Invest 90L will sit over very warm water in the Gulf of Mexico. A tropical depression is possible by late week or this weekend

News

COVID in Context: Sep. 17

Updated: 3 hours ago
The latest news, weather conditions and sports reported by the KBTX News team.

News

From the Ground Up: “Beef Demand Strong Despite High Prices”

Updated: 5 hours ago
During the pandemic, beef has accounted for well over half of the meat market sales and despite high prices, retail beef sales are up twenty-one per cent from where they were at this time last year. Richard Wortham is executive vice-president of the Texas Beef Council.

News

Brazos County VFW post reopens under new TABC guidance

Updated: 15 hours ago
The post and Foxhole Lounge reopened at 50% capacity