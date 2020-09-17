New Veterans Memorial Bridge opens over I-45 in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - A new bridge over Interstate 45 is opening this week in Huntsville.

The new Veterans Memorial overpass was dedicated Thursday morning as part of the road improvement work happening on I-45. A stretch of the interstate is being widened from four lanes to six as part of a $122 million project.

Huntsville Mayor Andy Brauninger said this investment, including the new bridge, is significant for their community.

“The overpass means a lot to the citizens of Huntsville," said Brauninger. “It’s going to increase the safety of our traffic, increase the safety to our citizens. It’s going to open up another avenue for our first responders to get to and from places that they need to get to quickly.”

“We are continuing to grow and see that the transportation investment here in this community is going strong," said Ray Hernandez, Huntsville - Walker County Chamber of Commerce President and CEO. “It’s so evident when we just look down and see this very needed bridge is coming to completion.”

That new bridge is expected to open up to drivers Friday Sept. 18 at 1 p.m.

