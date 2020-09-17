New Waverly High School cancels in-person learning this week due to COVID-19 outbreak

NEW WAVERLY, Texas (KBTX) - A Walker County school district is seeing a spike in new COVID-19 cases. It’s so bad they had to close the high school to in-person learning for this week.

The superintendent said Thursday they’ve had about 16 students test positive for the virus and around 3 to 4 staff members. That’s prompted the high school to do virtual learning this week. Friday night’s football game at Hardin has also been canceled.

“I just, you know pray to God that things change as quick as possible,' said Anthony Kirk Hill. He has three children in the district. He and other parents are adapting to the pandemic.

“My 9th grader she’s out this week. Last week they canceled the football game," Hill said.

The high school is mostly empty except for a few staff members working inside.

“Well I think some of the things that we’ve stressed to everyone is to, for all of us is the need to kind of follow the protocols that are there and a large reason for that is especially you know when a student gets sick what we’ve experienced so far is that usually families and students are really doing a great job of handling that well,” said Darol Hail, Ed.D., New Waverly ISD Superintendent.

Hail said the year started out well but COVID cases rose at the high school after Labor Day. They decided to pause face-to-face learning at the high school this week.

“The thought was take a week plus the two weekends and maybe it comes down. What we’ve seen really this week is we had a few more positive cases but all of the positive cases we’ve received so far came to be related to close contact or a sibling," said Hail.

The district says their other campuses haven’t been affected. It’s not exactly clear why the high school has been the hot spot but custodial crews are continuing to clean.

“It hasn’t gotten on the radar of DSHS [Texas Department of State Health Services] yet but I’ve been talking with the superintendent, with their medical people and they’ve been talking with our county health authority,” said Butch Davis, Walker County Emergency Management Coordinator.

“We’re ready to get back to the normal life here in New Waverly," added Hill.

The school district plans to resume football and volleyball games next week as well as resume in person learning at the high school.

New Waverly ISD has an enrollment of 1,030. Superintendent Hail said at the start of the school year 75 percent of students were doing in-person learning while about 25 percent are online.

