One new death, 73 new COVID-19 cases confirms Brazos County Health District

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District has reported 73 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 958 active cases.

One new death has been reported in the last 24 hours, the resident was a female in her 50′s. There have been 59 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

4,916 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

81 percent of the new confirmed cases is from the 18-24 year old age group.

There have been 600 probable cases in Brazos County since June 18, 2020. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test. The health district conducts case investigations on all confirmed and probable cases.

There are currently 168 active probable cases and there have been 432 probable recovered cases.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 5,933. There have been 59,882 tests performed.

The Brazos County hospital total bed occupancy is at 74 percent, and the total ICU bed occupancy is at 55 percent.

Here is a breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases by zip code in Brazos County:

77801: 442

77802: 431

77803: 1,322

77807: 299

77808: 226

77840: 1,825

77845: 1,274

77859: 2

77868: 8

Unknown: 104

Zip codes 77843, 77862, 77866, and 77881 are P.O. Boxes and technically should not contain cases since they do not contain patient addresses. They belong to Texas A&M University, Kurten, Wellborn, and Millican respectively.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

County Active Cases Total Cases Austin 24 467 Brazos 958 5,933 Burleson 38 321 Grimes 88 1,061 Houston 20 408 Lee 18 211 Leon 40 225 Madison 28 717 Milam 12 478 Montgomery 1,505 10,343 Robertson 35 284 San Jacinto 1 221 Trinity 6 189 Walker 1,321 4,059 Waller 121 802 Washington 58 616

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 477 staffed hospital beds with 130 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 9 available ICU beds and 57 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 10 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

Austin County has reported 24 active cases of COVID-19 . The county has 467 total cases and 434 recovered cases and nine deaths.

Burleson County currently has 38 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 321 total cases, and 277 cases have recovered. There have been six deaths.

Grimes County currently has 88 active cases. There have been 1,061 total cases, 942 recoveries and 31 deaths.

According to its website, Houston County has confirmed 408 total cases of COVID-19. There are 19 active cases and 212 cases are recovered. There have been five COVID-19 related deaths. Eastham prison currently has one active case and 171 recovered cases.

Lee County has reported 18 active cases. The county has a total of 211 cases, with 179 recoveries and 14 deaths.

Leon County currently has 40 active cases. The county has 225 total cases, with 180 recoveries and five deaths.

Editor’s note: Leon County updates their cases every Wednesday. KBTX uses the State Dashboard, which updates daily, for a more accurate reading of cases.

Madison County has reported 28 active cases. The county has a total of 717 cases with 683 recoveries and six deaths.

Milam County currently has 12 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 478 total cases and 4458 recovered cases. There are currently five patients hospitalized, and five COVID-19 related deaths.

Montgomery County has 1,505 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 10,343 total cases and 6,997 recovered cases. There are currently 20 people hospitalized, and there have been 134 COVID-19 related deaths.

Robertson County has 35 active COVID-19 cases, with 284 total cases. Currently, 245 patients have recovered and there have been four reported deaths.

San Jacinto County currently has one active case of COVID-19. The county has a total of 221 cases with 211 recoveries and nine deaths.

Trinity County currently has six active cases of COVID-19. The county has 189 total cases with 177 recoveries and six deaths.

Walker County has 4,059 total cases of COVID-19. Out of the total, 1,321 cases are active in the community and 717 are recovered community cases. 2,021 cases are from the TDCJ. For more information on Walker County COVID-19 case numbers, click here.

Waller County has 121 active cases of COVID-19. There are 802 total cases and 681 recovered cases.

Washington County currently has 58 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 616 total cases with 510 recoveries and 48 deaths.

Texas A&M University

The Texas A&M COVID-19 Dashboard reported 29 new cases and 284 active cases on Sept. 14.

Currently, the university has reported 1,234 positive cases, 10.3 percent of tests have come back positive.

The dashboard’s last update was provided on Sept. 14, 2020.

ACROSS TEXAS

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 69,457 active cases and 590,837 recoveries. There have been 674,772 total cases reported and 5,299,620 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 14,478 Texans have died from COVID-19.

251 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 120,336 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on September 16 at 4:30 p.m.

