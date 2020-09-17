Refreshing air blows in tomorrow! but eyes are on the Gulf

Scattered rain and storms remain possible for the Brazos Valley through 10 pm or so. Overall activity should settle by sunset, but a few stragglers have a chance to be left behind until we get closer to midnight. This is all ahead of comfortable changes to start our weekend! A weak cold front arrives Friday morning, slowly seeping more comfortable air / lower humidity into the area through the day. It may still feel humid to you as we walk out the door to work and school, but you should notice a difference by the afternoon as highs reach the mid and upper 80s. The benefits of that drier air -- sunrise temperatures! We plan to kick off Saturday and Sunday mornings in the low to mid-60s! Afternoon highs are slated for the mid-80s both Saturday and Sunday.

This is where the forecast gets tricky. Upfront: there will be changes. A tropical depression or storm is expected to form in the Gulf of Mexico no later than Friday. As we get better data from hurricane hunter missions, the forecast should start to hold a little less uncertainty. That said, what we currently know is there is a chance a tropical system approaches the middle-to-lower Texas Coast Sunday and Monday. Based on that assumption, cloud cover and rain chances would increase Sunday afternoon, from south to north, for the Brazos Valley. As of now, overcast skies and passing tropical rain is not off the table Monday. From there, there is high uncertainty in the path of this system as it interacts with our recent cold front. With that in mind, the chance for rain and generally overcast skies will remain in the forecast through mid-week. This is a forecast to watch for everyone along or near the Texas and Lousiana coast...

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for rain and thunderstorms before 12am. Low: 71. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny. High: 88. Wind: NNE 5-15 mph, gusting 20 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 65. Wind: NNE 5-15 mph.

Saturday: Sunny. High: 84. Wind: NNE 10-15 mph.

