Restaurants, businesses expand capacity in Brazos Valley under Governor’s orders

AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - Gov. Abbott made several announcements during a press conference on Thursday, including expanding capacity for certain services in Texas and guidance on nursing facility visitations.

The Governor issued Executive Orders expanding occupancy levels to 75 percent for restaurants, retail stores, office buildings, manufacturing facilities, gyms and exercise facilities and classes, museums, and libraries on Sept. 21, and re-authorizing elective surgeries for a majority of the state of Texas effective immediately.

“Because bars are nationally recognized as COVID spreading locations, they are still unable to open at this time," said Abbott. "However it is important for them to know that we are focused on finding ways to get them open.”

The reopening guidelines announced Thursday are predicated on hospitalizations in each of the 22 Trauma Service Areas in the state.

If COVID-19 hospitalizations are less than 15 percent of all hospitalizations for seven consecutive days in a given region, restrictions may be eased. If COVID-19 hospitalizations are more than 15 percent of all hospitalizations for seven consecutive days, a course correction may be required, Abbott said.

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 477 staffed hospital beds with 130 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 9 available ICU beds and 57 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 10 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

State trauma service area N currently has a COVID-19 hospitalization rate of 2.9 percent.

“With the medical advancements we have made and the personal hygiene practices we have adopted, Texans have shown that we can address both the health and safety concerns of COVID-19 while also taking careful, measured steps to restore the livelihoods that Texans depend on,” said Abbott. “Achieving both goals requires safe standards that contain COVID-19, emphasize protecting the most vulnerable, and establish clear metrics that the public can depend on. That is why today we have announced expanded occupancy standards for a variety of services. But, Texans should remember that a steady and significant decline in COVID-19 cases is not a sign to let up in our vigilance against the virus. Instead, Texans must continue to heed the guidance of medical experts by wearing a mask, social distancing, and practicing proper sanitation strategies. By maintaining health and safety standards that are proven to mitigate COVID-19, we can continue to slow the spread while opening up the Texas economy.”

The Governor also announced new guidance on nursing home visitations. This new rule allows nursing home and long-term care facility residents to designate up to two essential family caregivers who will be provided necessary training to allow them to safely go inside a facility for a scheduled visit, including in the resident’s room, to help ensure their loved one’s physical, social and emotional needs are being met, according to the Texas Health and Human Services Commission.

Watch the video below for the full press conference:

Gov. Abbott gives a COVID-19 update WATCH NOW: Gov. Greg Abbott provides an update on Texas' continued response to COVID-19 Posted by KBTX Media on Thursday, September 17, 2020

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.