Rudder FFA hosts drive-thru BBQ cook-off

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - We know a lot of activities look slightly different this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Wednesday afternoon, students at Rudder High School held their annual BBQ cook-off with a slight twist.

Cars lined up to drop off entries for the contest. Participants turned in their entrees with various meats like chicken, pork and beef, along with various side dishes and desserts.

Awards up for grabs this year include Best Beef, Best Chicken, Best Overall Dish, Best Side Dish and Best Dessert. The results were announced live on Facebook.

Student Courtney Thurman says even though adjustments had to be made for this year’s event, she’s grateful to be able to keep the Rudder High tradition intact.

