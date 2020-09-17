Advertisement

Sam Houston State part of new effort to help with COVID-19 contact tracing

Around 200 positions need to be filled.
(KBTX)
By Clay Falls
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Sam Houston State University is part of a new effort to assist the state with contact tracing for COVID-19.

They are looking to fill about 200 part time positions including case investigators, contact tracers and several epidemiologist positions. Several universities across the state are working on this new effort to track down people potentially exposed to the virus.

“Our role is to try to communicate with individuals, contact individuals that have been exposed to the coronavirus so they can be given the information and be talked through the proper protocols to try to prevent further spread of the virus and that’s really what the statewide effort is," said Chad Hargrave, PhD. Sam Houston State University Office of Research and Sponsored Programs.

Many of those positions have flexible schedules including evenings and weekends. Click here for more information on the openings.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Saturday Night Weather Update 9/12

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Thursday Afternoon Weather Update 9/17

Updated: 22 minutes ago
In-depth look at today's local, statewide and national news, as well as updates on weather provided by the KBTX News team.

Local

Huntsville designated “film friendly Texas community” by Texas Film Commission

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
Gov. Greg Abbott announced Thursday that the City of Huntsville has been designated a Film Friendly Texas Community by the Texas Film Commission.

News

State releases numbers showing low Texas public school infection rates, but the data is limited

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Aliyya Swaby and Emma Platoff
The state’s first effort to publicly report coronavirus data from schools shows low statewide infection rates. Breakdowns by school districts should be reported next week.

Latest News

News

Aggieland Humane Society sheltering more animals following recent hurricanes

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Donnie Tuggle
Aggieland Humane Society rescues animals from Hurricane Laura and Sally

State

Restaurants, businesses expand capacity in Brazos Valley under Governor’s orders

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
Gov. Abbott made several announcements during a press conference on Thursday, including expanding capacity for certain services in Texas and guidance on nursing facility visitations.

Local

Are you ready for Aggie football? This is what the 2020 Kyle Field Fan Experience will look like

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
Aggie gameday is Saturday Sept. 26, and Texas A&M Athletic Director Ross Bjork wants to make sure everyone is prepared.

State

HHSC to allow designated essential family caregivers to expand visitation at long-term care facilities

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
HHSC’s updated emergency rules will allow a designated essential caregiver to provide “supportive, hands-on care to facility residents who do not have COVID-19,” according to a press release from HHSC.

News

Chef Tai Lee officially opens new restaurant in College Station

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Fallon Appleton
Sôlt provides guests with an elevated casual dining experience that is a combination of all Chef Tai’s restaurants.

State

Reports of active shooter at Fort Hood unfounded, post says

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Eric Franklin
Reports that spread Thursday morning of an active shooter on Fort Hood are unfounded, the post said.