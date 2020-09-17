Sam Houston State part of new effort to help with COVID-19 contact tracing

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Sam Houston State University is part of a new effort to assist the state with contact tracing for COVID-19.

They are looking to fill about 200 part time positions including case investigators, contact tracers and several epidemiologist positions. Several universities across the state are working on this new effort to track down people potentially exposed to the virus.

“Our role is to try to communicate with individuals, contact individuals that have been exposed to the coronavirus so they can be given the information and be talked through the proper protocols to try to prevent further spread of the virus and that’s really what the statewide effort is," said Chad Hargrave, PhD. Sam Houston State University Office of Research and Sponsored Programs.

Many of those positions have flexible schedules including evenings and weekends. Click here for more information on the openings.

