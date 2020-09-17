Advertisement

Scattered rain chance leads in a weekend front

By Max Crawford
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 6:01 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Early Thursday had a sprinkle or two across our southern counties, but most are starting quiet and dry, but humid. This will probably be the last morning we will call “humid” for quite a well! A weak front, but one with some staying power, looks to move into our area this evening. Ahead of the front, showers and storms are likely once again this afternoon. We’ll go for about 50% coverage through the afternoon, and perhaps leading up to bedtime, then things will quiet down and drier air will filter in overnight.

Friday morning features more 70s, but a noticeable difference in moisture content in the air. We’ll let the north wind do its work throughout the day, then the stage will be set for an absolutely gorgeous September weekend with highs in the mid 80s, and lows in the mid to even low 60s, with some spots sneaking into the upper 50s.

Later down the road, we still need to keep an eye on the disturbance in the southern gulf, which may become a depression as early as later today. For now, no major impacts are expected for the Brazos Valley, but we ask you to keep checking back every so often headed into the weekend.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for rain and thunderstorms by afternoon. High: 90. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for rain and thunderstorms before 12am. Low: 70. Wind: NNE 5-15 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny. High: 86. Wind: NE 5-15 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear and cooler. Low: 65. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

