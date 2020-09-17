Supreme Court order on ballots could result in slight delays

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Changes are coming to the general ballot after the Supreme Court ordered the addition of two Green Party candidates to the ballot. Now, elections officials must begin the process of making changes to the ballot and conducting public tests.

Officials had originally planned for the ballots to be mailed out by the end of September, and while that deadline is not impossible to meet, Brazos County Elections Administrator Trudy Hancock wants voters to be aware that ballots by mail may be slightly delayed in getting to the voters.

“I want to offer reassurance that, even if the ballots don’t get to the voters by the end of September, they will still arrive in time to be filled out and returned prior to the election," said Hancock. “It is always our goal to make sure every vote counts.”

Anyone with questions concerning the upcoming election, including information on who qualifies to vote by mail, can find answers at BrazosVotes.org.

