Are you ready for Aggie football? This is what the 2020 Kyle Field Fan Experience will look like

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Aggie gameday is Saturday Sept. 26, and Texas A&M Athletic Director Ross Bjork wants to make sure everyone is prepared.

“In order to get to this point, many steps were taken so that Kyle Field can safely host Aggie Football for our student-athletes, coaches, staff and fans,” said Bjork in a statement. “As you read through the below infographic, you will see elements that look the same, some aspects have been appropriately modified, and some of the experiences have to be completely different based on our obligation to protect the health and safety of everyone involved.”

The infographic highlights what changes, old and new, have been made to Aggie gameday and how they will work.

Cashless Experience

All registers at Kyle Field will be cashless to minimize points of contact and improve speed service.

Accepted forms of payment- credit/debit cars, ApplePay, AndroidPay.

Tailgating

For the first game, parking lots will open four hours prior to kickoff.

Tents and grills are not permitted.

Aggie Park and other grass areas will be closed.

No Land Rush

Tailgating will be revisited after Game 1

Band and Yells

The first Midnight Yell will be virtual.

Countdown to Kickoff

The Pepsi Fan Zone and Victory Street will not be open on the North side of Kyle Field for the home opener.

Kids Yell will be unable to gather this season.

Pregame Spirit Walk will not happen this season.

Face Coverings

Per Texas A&M and SEC rules, face coverings over the mouth and nose will be required as a condition of fan entry, egress and movement throughout the stadium and when guests are unable to social distance from others not in the same household.

Staff will be prepared to provide assistance and enforce the face covering requirement.

Not complying can result in removal from the stadium.

To see the infographic, click here.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.