Texas A&M Football Places Eight on Preseason All-SEC Teams

Kyle Field
Kyle Field(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Texas A&M football placed a program-best eight student-athletes on the 2020 Preseason Coaches' All-Southeastern Conference Football Team, announced Thursday afternoon by the league office.

Bobby Brown III, a junior from Arlington, Texas, was named to the first team while Kellen Mond, Jalen Wydermyer, Isaiah Spiller and Demani Richardson were sprinkled among the second team. Rounding out the Maroon & White honorees were Dan Moore, Carson Green and Kenyon Green on the third team.

With eight Aggies honored by the league’s coaches leading into the 2020 season, Texas A&M doubled the number of all-conference selections from a year ago.

This marks the 18th consecutive year of the SEC Coaches' Preseason All-SEC Team. Ten schools had at least one First-Team All-SEC representative. Coaches were not permitted to vote for their own players.

The SEC is scheduled to begin the 2020 season on September 26 with Texas A&M hosting Vanderbilt at Kyle Field for a 6:30 p.m. kickoff to be broadcast on the SEC Network Alternate.

2020 Preseason Coaches All-SEC Football Team (* - ties)

First Team Preseason All-SEC

OFFENSE

TE          Kyle Pitts, Florida

OL         Alex Leatherwood, Alabama

Trey Smith, Tennessee

Darian Kinnard, Kentucky

Landon Dickerson, Alabama

C            Drake Jackson, Kentucky

WR        DeVonta Smith, Alabama

Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

QB         Kyle Trask, Florida

RB          Najee Harris, Alabama

Kylin Hill, Mississippi State

AP          Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

DEFENSE

DL          Bobby Brown, Texas A&M

LaBryan Ray, Alabama

Big Kat Bryant, Auburn

Jordan Davis, Georgia

LB          Dylan Moses, Alabama

K.J. Britt, Auburn

Nick Bolton, Missouri

DB         Patrick Surtain II, Alabama

Derek Stingley, LSU

Richard LeCounte, Georgia

Jacoby Stevens, LSU

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK          Brent Cimaglia, Tennessee

P            Max Duffy, Kentucky

RS          Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

Second Team Preseason All-SEC

OFFENSE

TE          Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M

OL          Sadarius Hutcherson, South Carolina

Deonte Brown, Alabama

Landon Young, Kentucky

Austin Deculus, LSU*

Brodarious Hamm, Auburn*

Wanya Morris, Tennessee*

Ed Ingram, LSU*

C            Trey Hill, Georgia

WR        George Pickens, Georgia

Terrace Marshall, LSU

QB         Kellen Mond, Texas A&M

RB          Rakeem Boyd, Arkansas

Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M

AP          Derek Stingley, LSU

DEFENSE

DL          Kobie Whiteside, Missouri

Malik Herring, Georgia

Aaron Sterling, South Carolina

Dayo Odeyingbo, Vanderbilt

LB          Henry To’o To’o, Tennessee

Monty Rice, Georgia

Erroll Thompson, Mississippi State*

Nakobe Dean, Georgia*

Ventrell Miller, Florida*

DB          Kaiir Elam, Florida

Eric Stokes, Georgia

Demani Richardson, Texas A&M

Tyree Gillespie, Missouri*

Marco Wilson, Florida*

Israel Mukuamu, South Carolina*

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK          Cade York, LSU

P            Jake Camarda, Georgia

RS          Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss

Third Team Preseason All-SEC

OFFENSE

TE          Arik Gilbert, LSU

OL          Carson Green, Texas A&M

Kenyon Green, Texas A&M

Evan Neal, Alabama

Dan Moore, Texas A&M

C            Landon Dickerson, Alabama

WR        Seth Williams, Auburn

Elijah Moore, Ole Miss

QB         Bo Nix, Auburn

RB          Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss

Larry Rountree, Missouri

AP         Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss*

Kadarius Toney, Florida*

Christian Tutt, Auburn*

DEFENSE

DL          Zachary Carter, Florida

Josh Paschal, Kentucky

Kobe Jones, Mississippi State

Glen Logan, LSU

LB           Boogie Watson, Kentucky

Dimitri Moore, Vanderbilt

Nolan Smith, Georgia*

Ernest Jones, South Carolina*

Andre Mintze, Vanderbilt*

DB          Jaycee Horn, South Carolina

Bryce Thompson, Tennessee

Yusuf Corker, Kentucky

Christian Tutt, Auburn*

Josh Jobe, Alabama*

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK          Evan McPherson, Florida

P            Mac Brown, Ole Miss

RS          Christian Tutt, Auburn

