Texas A&M launches state-wide homework helpline

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The Texas A&M University Education and Human Development department has created a free tool for students and parents to use as more learning is done outside of the classroom.

The Aggie Homework Helpline (AHH) is made up of more than 100 Aggie undergraduate students and interns.

“A majority of our students that are volunteering time or completing practicum hours are future special education teachers, they’re also receiving certification to be general ed teachers and we have a number of teachers who are future bilingual education teachers or future English as a second language,” said Marcia Montague Director AHH.

Montague says each tutor has passed a criminal background check and every tutoring session will have at least two tutors present.

Aggie Homework helpers like Erica Barfield will help students pre-k through 12 in a variety of subjects.

“Whether it’s help with homework, projects, if they have trouble understanding a content area or a certain area in school we can help them to the best of our ability,” said Barfield.

To make it accessible to all families students can sign in online through zoom or call in.

“I think it’s a great resource for students because they don’t have the accessibility to go see tutors in person, this is a great way for students to do that virtually,” said Barfield.

There will be two options families can choose from, a one-time homework helper or reoccurring tutoring sessions. As the semester continues, tutors will post mini learning sessions that can be found on the AHH website.

“Students can go and look at those resources and look at the lessons we’ve created just to have additional support to what they’re working on,” said Barfield.

Montague says not only is this a great tool for families but Aggie education students who can’t be in a classroom this fall.

“They’re not yet expert teachers, they’re still becoming skilled in honing their craft and through this Aggie Homework Helpline in a time when they’re not able to be so much face to face in school with kids, they’re developing their own skills as teachers and meeting the needs of kids,” said Montague.

