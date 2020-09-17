Treat of the Day: 16 CSISD students named National Merit Scholarship semifinalists

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A total of 16 College Station ISD seniors were recently named semifinalists in the 66th-annual National Merit Scholarship Program.

The 16 students are now in a pool of approximately 16,000 semifinalists nationwide and are competing for 7,500 National Merit Scholarships worth a total of roughly $31 million.

About 90% of the semifinalists are expected to be named finalists. and of those, around half will win a National Merit Scholarship and earn the prestigious National Merit Scholar title.

Winners will be announced in April and May of this year.

CSISD has had 228 semifinalists in the last 18 years.

This year is the most since 2016 when there were 20.

The complete list of semifinalists are as follows:

College Station High School:

Camille Chiu

Shruthi Garla

Paul Kim

Sunshine Leeuwon

Vincent Musser

Kyle Palermo

Noah Taylor

Saim Waheed

Byan Yan

Ruth Yao

From left to right: Shruthi Garla, Ruth Yao, Noah Taylor, Paul Kim, Sunshine Leeuwon, Kyle Palermo, Saim Waheed, Vincent Musser, Bryan Yan, Camille Chiu (KBTX)

A&M Consolidated High School:

David Chang

Celine Choi

Claire McAdams

Ruby Perry-Mize

Elise Sawyer

Bill Wang

From left to right: Claire McAdams, Celine Choi, Bill Wang, Ruby Perry-Mize, David Chang, Elise Sawyer (KBTX)

