Treat of the Day: 16 CSISD students named National Merit Scholarship semifinalists
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A total of 16 College Station ISD seniors were recently named semifinalists in the 66th-annual National Merit Scholarship Program.
The 16 students are now in a pool of approximately 16,000 semifinalists nationwide and are competing for 7,500 National Merit Scholarships worth a total of roughly $31 million.
About 90% of the semifinalists are expected to be named finalists. and of those, around half will win a National Merit Scholarship and earn the prestigious National Merit Scholar title.
Winners will be announced in April and May of this year.
CSISD has had 228 semifinalists in the last 18 years.
This year is the most since 2016 when there were 20.
The complete list of semifinalists are as follows:
College Station High School:
- Camille Chiu
- Shruthi Garla
- Paul Kim
- Sunshine Leeuwon
- Vincent Musser
- Kyle Palermo
- Noah Taylor
- Saim Waheed
- Byan Yan
- Ruth Yao
A&M Consolidated High School:
- David Chang
- Celine Choi
- Claire McAdams
- Ruby Perry-Mize
- Elise Sawyer
- Bill Wang
Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.