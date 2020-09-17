Advertisement

Tropical Depression Twenty-Two forms in the Gulf of Mexico

Western Gulf coast needs to closely monitor this storm
By Erika Paige
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A special update from the National Hurricane Center was issued at 6PM Thursday as Hurricane Hunters found that a more organized storm had formed with a well-defined center trying to come together.

The latest update showed:

  • Maximum sustained winds: 35 mph
  • Movement: NE at 5 mph
  • Minimum Central Pressure: 1005 mb
  • Location: 230 miles east of Tampico, Mexico

Model indications as of Thursday evening show that this storm looks to be pulled northward through the first half of the weekend, but high pressure building over the northern Gulf of Mexico looks to steer this system westward Sunday toward the Texas Gulf Coast.

Forecast track from the 6PM update Thursday on Tropical Depression Twenty-Two.
Forecast track from the 6PM update Thursday on Tropical Depression Twenty-Two.(KBTX)

There is a large amount of uncertainty on the exact track and intensity of this system. The more time Tropical Depression Twenty-Two spends over the warm waters of the Gulf, the more time this storm could have to potentially strengthen. The current forecast keeps the center of this storm offshore the next five days. Given this uncertainty, there will likely be changes in the exact track and intensity forecast over the next couple of days until computer forecast models can gain a better grasp of how this system may play out.

Tropical Depression Twenty-Two is forecast to strengthen through Friday and gain tropical storm status. If this were to happen, it would take the final name on the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane names list, Wilfred. Any remaining storms that develop will be dipping into the Greek alphabet for the remainder of the season.

Folks along the Texas Gulf Coast need to closely monitor the progress of this system. As of Thursday evening, no tropical storm watches were in effect.

