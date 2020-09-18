Advertisement

Alabama reports 2nd death from Hurricane Sally; Alpha forms

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (AP) — A second death from Hurricane Sally was reported Friday in Alabama on a day that also saw the National Hurricane Center have to resort to using the Greek alphabet for storm names in a record-setting season.

Baldwin County coroner Dr. Brian Pierce said the death in the Foley area and was of someone who was involved in storm cleanup. He gave no other details on the death.

Another person in the county died Wednesday morning as the hurricane was blowing through in an apparent drowning.

And in Florida, authorities were looking for a missing kayaker who was feared dead, Escambia County Sheriff David Morgan said. The U.S. Coast Guard is looking for the man who went out on the day of the storm, he said.

“We’ve been telling everyone how fortunate we are about not having any deaths. We may have our first hurricane-related death as a result of it,” the sheriff said.

Meanwhile far east in the Atlantic, Subtropical Storm Alpha formed. It is only the second time the Hurricane Center has had to use the Greek alphabet after running out of its traditional storm names. The only time they had done this before was in the deadly 2005 hurricane season, during which Hurricane Katrina devastated New Orleans.

Alpha came just hours after Tropical Storm Wilfred formed in the eastern Atlantic, using the last of the traditional names for tropical systems. That storm’s maximum sustained winds Friday morning were near 40 mph (65 kph). Slight strengthening was possible during the day but weakening should start over the weekend, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

Wilfred was centered about 630 miles (1,015 kilometers) west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands and was moving west-northwest near 17 mph (28 kph).

The prior record for the earliest 21st named storm was Wilma on October 8, 2005, according to Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Saturday Night Weather Update 9/12

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

National

America’s longest-living couple celebrates 85th wedding anniversary

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By WOWT staff
In life, there’s something to be said for being agreeable. Each grew to love the passions of the other.

News

Happy National Cheeseburger Day!

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Fallon Appleton
The perfect day to eat a “cheeseburger in paradise."

National

America's longest-living couple celebrates 85 years together

Updated: 11 minutes ago
A couple celebrates their 85th wedding anniversary, making them America's oldest, longest-living married couple.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Push is underway to test COVID-19 vaccines in diverse groups

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By LAURAN NEERGAARD and FEDERICA NARANCIO
Many thousands of volunteers from minority groups are needed for huge clinical trials underway or about to begin.

News

Grub Burger Bar set to reopen after 6-month closure

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Fallon Appleton
Grub Burger Bar in College Station has been temporarily shut down since March, and after six months they are ready to open their doors on Monday, Sept. 28 at 11:00 a.m.

News

COVID in Context: Brazos County positivity rate over time

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Kathleen Witte
The positivity rate is the percentage of tests that come back positive for the virus.

Coronavirus

Active cases slowly fall, 63 new COVID-19 cases confirms Brazos County Health District

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
This is a current count of COVID-19 cases in the Brazos Valley as of midday. Additional information on these cases, when available, can be found on the KBTX homepage.

Coronavirus

Coronavirus efforts may slow flu

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
The threat of flu season may be lowered this year because of all the efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19, according to a new report. But, officials are urging people not to become complacent.

State

Teen suspect in killing of protesters listed in Texas teacher’s ‘hero’ assignment

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Officials in a Texas school district are investigating a high school English teacher who asked students to write about a modern-day hero and listed the 17-year-old accused of killing two people during Wisconsin protests as one possible option.