Active cases slowly fall, 63 new COVID-19 cases confirms Brazos County Health District

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District has reported 63 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 896 active cases.

No new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. There have been 59 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

5,041 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

78 percent of the new confirmed cases is from the 18-24 year old age group.

There have been 605 probable cases in Brazos County since June 18, 2020. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test. The health district conducts case investigations on all confirmed and probable cases.

There are currently 173 active probable cases and there have been 432 probable recovered cases.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 5,996. There have been 60,129 tests performed.

The Brazos County hospital total bed occupancy is at 65 percent, and the total ICU bed occupancy is at 57 percent.

Here is a breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases by zip code in Brazos County:

77801: 443

77802: 433

77803: 1,326

77807: 300

77808: 230

77840: 1,867

77845: 1,283

77859: 2

77868: 8

Unknown: 104

Zip codes 77843, 77862, 77866, and 77881 are P.O. Boxes and technically should not contain cases since they do not contain patient addresses. They belong to Texas A&M University, Kurten, Wellborn, and Millican respectively.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

County Active Cases Total Cases Austin 37 481 Brazos 896 5,996 Burleson 38 322 Grimes 89 1,070 Houston 19 409 Lee 20 213 Leon 33 226 Madison 21 713 Milam 18 479 Montgomery 1,568 10,449 Robertson 36 285 San Jacinto 3 222 Trinity 8 191 Walker 1,236 4,081 Waller 121 802 Washington 56 621

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 472 staffed hospital beds with 131 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 4 available ICU beds and 54 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 9 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

Austin County has reported 37 active cases of COVID-19 . The county has 481 total cases and 435 recovered cases and nine deaths.

Burleson County currently has 38 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 322 total cases, and 278 cases have recovered. There have been six deaths.

Grimes County currently has 89 active cases. There have been 1,070 total cases, 950 recoveries and 31 deaths.

According to its website, Houston County has confirmed 409 total cases of COVID-19. There are 19 active cases and 212 cases are recovered. There have been five COVID-19 related deaths. Eastham prison currently has zero active cases and 173 recovered cases.

Lee County has reported 20 active cases. The county has a total of 213 cases, with 179 recoveries and 14 deaths.

Leon County currently has 33 active cases. The county has 226 total cases, with 188 recoveries and five deaths.

Editor’s note: Leon County updates their cases every Wednesday. KBTX uses the State Dashboard, which updates daily, for a more accurate reading of cases.

Madison County has reported 21 active cases. The county has a total of 713 cases with 686 recoveries and six deaths.

Milam County currently has 18 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 479 total cases and 461 recovered cases. There are currently five patients hospitalized, and five COVID-19 related deaths.

Montgomery County has 1,568 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 10,449 total cases and 7,039 recovered cases. There are currently 23 people hospitalized, and there have been 135 COVID-19 related deaths.

Robertson County has 36 active COVID-19 cases, with 285 total cases. Currently, 245 patients have recovered and there has been four reported deaths.

San Jacinto County currently has three active cases of COVID-19. The county has a total of 222 cases with 210 recoveries and nine deaths.

Trinity County currently has eight active cases of COVID-19. The county has 191 total cases with 177 recoveries and six deaths.

Walker County has 4,081 total cases of COVID-19. Out of the total, 1,236 cases are active in the community and 822 are recovered community cases. 2,023 cases are from the TDCJ. For more information on Walker County COVID-19 case numbers, click here.

Waller County has 121 active cases of COVID-19. There are 802 total cases and 681 recovered cases.

Washington County currently has 56 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 621 total cases with 517 recoveries and 48 deaths.

For the latest updates from TDCJ, click here.

Texas A&M University

The Texas A&M COVID-19 Dashboard reported 17 new cases and 286 active cases on Sept. 15.

Currently, the university has reported 1,234 positive cases, 10.3 percent of tests have come back positive.

The dashboard’s last update was provided on Sept. 17, 2020.

ACROSS TEXAS

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 69,412 active cases and 594,817 recoveries. There have been 678,819 total cases reported and 5,345,176 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 14,590 Texans have died from COVID-19.

251 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 120,771 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on September 17 at 4:25 p.m.

