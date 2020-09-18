Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Baby

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Baby is our Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for September 18, 2020. She is a 3-year-old Lab mix. She came to Brazos County from the Louisiana SPCA. Baby and four other dog friends all evacuated following Hurricane Laura.

Aggieland Humane employees say Baby likes to play outside but also loves taking a break in the air conditioning. She’s vaccinated and microchipped. She will be spayed next week. You can learn more about her and fill out her adoption form here.

Check out other adorable, adoptable cuties here. Aggieland Humane Society is located at 5359 Leonard Road in Bryan. They’re open Monday through Friday from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

