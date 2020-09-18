Aggies open season Saturday against Ole Miss

OXFORD, Mississippi – The Texas A&M Aggies commence the 2020-21 campaign with a conference clash Saturday evening against the Ole Miss Rebels. First kick is slated for 5 p.m. at Ole Miss Soccer Stadium with television viewing available on the SEC Network.

Fans may listen to the match in the Brazos Valley on 97.3 FM and, worldwide, on 12thMan.com/live and the 12th Man Mobile App.

Since 1993, Texas A&M is 22-5 all-time in the first match of the year. The Aggies have won 15 of their last 18 lid lifters with the lone losses coming against No. 1 North Carolina (L, 0-3) in 2010, No. 7 Duke (L, 0-2) in 2013 and No. 1 Florida State (L, 0-1) in 2016.

The Aggies have started the season with a conference match on two prior occasions, winning both of their previous openers. In 1997, Texas A&M started the year with a 2-1 victory over Big 12 foe Oklahoma at Ellis Field. The 1999 campaign found the Aggies playing two Big 12 teams to start the season with both matches at Ellis Field. The Maroon & White started with a 4-0 victory over Oklahoma State and followed with a 5-0 win against Oklahoma.

Texas A&M enters play with 13 returning letterwinners, including six starters, and 10 newcomers. The top scorers returning include a trio of seniors. Jimena Lopez led the SEC and ranked third in the nation with an Aggie single-season record 15 assists in 2019. She also scored nine goals to rank second on the squad with 33 points. Addie McCain added 14 points on four goals and six assists and Taylor Ziemer notched 12 points on five goals and two assists. Texas A&M returns three goalkeepers who saw action in 2019 with Shantel Hutton logging a majority of the minutes. The sophomore played 1,480 minutes, registering a 0.85 goals-against average and eight shutouts as a rookie.

The Maroon & White concluded their 2019 campaign with a record of 14-5-3, including 7-2-1 in SEC play. The Aggies earned their 25th straight NCAA Championship Tournament bid. It was the 22nd consecutive season where Texas A&M reached at least the second round.

The Aggies are 6-2-2 all-time against Ole Miss with all the meetings coming since Texas A&M joined the SEC, including three epic matches in 2015. Eight of the 10 matches have been decided by one goal or less.

Last season, the Maroon & White gutted out a 2-1 win in College Station with Abby Grace Cooper scoring the winning goal in the 79th minute. Lopez broke the scoring seal in the 59th minute. The Aggies' offense was stymied early on by Ole Miss keeper Ashley Orkus who made 10 saves, including eight in the first half.

The series' most intense meeting came at the Sweet 16 of the 2015 NCAA Championship in Clemson, South Carolina. The squads played to a 1-1 draw through two OT periods with Texas A&M advancing to the Elite Eight after claiming the PK shootout, 5-4, in six rounds. Sarah Shaw made the decisive PK for the Aggies and Danielle Rice made two saves during the shootout.

The Rebels welcome back a bevy of talent from a squad that went 10-7-3 overall and 3-4-3 in the SEC in 2019. The list of returnees boasts 15 letterwinners, including nine starters. The group is highlighted by the two leading scorers from a year ago, Channing Foster and Haleigh Stackpole. Channing logged 23 points on 10 goals and three assists and Stackpole registered 14 points on five goals and four assists. Orkus also returns after playing all 1,902 minutes in goal, posting a 1.28 goals against average, 90 saves and six shutouts. Matt Mott enters his 11th season at the helm, owning a 108-78-23 mark.