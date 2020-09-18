Advertisement

Blue Bell fined over $17 million for 2015 listeria outbreak

Blue Bell Creameries has been fined $17.25 million for criminal penalties linked to a 2015 listeria outbreak that killed three people.
Blue Bell Creameries has been fined $17.25 million for criminal penalties linked to a 2015 listeria outbreak that killed three people.(CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 4:01 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Blue Bell Creameries has been fined $17.25 million for criminal penalties linked to a 2015 listeria outbreak that killed three people.

In May 2020, Blue Bell pleaded guilty to a pair of misdemeanor counts of disturbing adulterated products.

The fine and forfeiture total is the record-breaking criminal penalty for a food safety conviction.

The plea agreement says Blue Bell was notified bout listeria contamination in ice cream products. However, the company did not immediately recall the items or make a statement about the health risk.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Saturday Night Weather Update 9/12

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

National Politics

Trump and Biden hit unlikely battleground state of Minnesota

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Minnesota will feel like a genuine battleground on Friday when President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden campaign to mark the beginning of early voting.

National

Obesity among US adults hits all-time high, report says

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By CNN Staff
The report also found that childhood obesity is on the rise.

National

Neither pandemic nor rain could stop the Eisenhower Memorial dedication

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Ted Fioraliso
The rainy, yet upbeat ceremony included a mix of in-person and recorded speeches.

Latest News

National

Neither pandemic nor rain could stop the Eisenhower Memorial dedication

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Thursday Night 10pm Forecast Update

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Restaurant Report Card- September 17, 2020

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Thursday Night Weather Update 9/17

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Hurricane Harry’s announces it’s closing temporarily

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Health officials, local leaders working towards plan for COVID-19 vaccine distribution

Updated: 6 hours ago