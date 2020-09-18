Advertisement

COVID in Context: Brazos County positivity rate over time

By Kathleen Witte
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Since mid-July, the Brazos County Health District has been reporting daily COVID-19 ‘positivity rates.’ The positivity rate is the percentage of tests that come back positive for the virus.

In that time period, Brazos County’s positivity rate peaked at 13.59% on July 26. Shortly after, the rate began to decline steadily and now sits at less than 10% for three consecutive days.

