COVID in Context: Brazos County positivity rate over time

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Since mid-July, the Brazos County Health District has been reporting daily COVID-19 ‘positivity rates.’ The positivity rate is the percentage of tests that come back positive for the virus.

In that time period, Brazos County’s positivity rate peaked at 13.59% on July 26. Shortly after, the rate began to decline steadily and now sits at less than 10% for three consecutive days.

Brazos Co. Positivity Rate (KBTX)

Tune in for COVID in Context Monday through Friday on Brazos Valley This Morning, 4:30-7 a.m. on KBTX.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.