Free Music Friday: James Lann

By Alex Bukoski
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - James Lann joins First News at Four for a Free Music Friday.

For his performance, James is playing his unique take on Michael Martin Murphey’s “Wildfire."

You can catch James live on Friday over at Southern’s in College Station starting at 7:20 pm.

Check him out on his website, and on social media over on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, and on Youtube.

