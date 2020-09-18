Advertisement

Front brings cool-down in time for the weekend

A taste of fall will be back in the air
Weak frontal boundary helps to bring in dry air and sunshine to start the weekend.
Weak frontal boundary helps to bring in dry air and sunshine to start the weekend.
By Erika Paige
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Get ready for some fall-like mornings as we look ahead towards the weekend. Temperatures look pleasant once a weak cold frontal boundary is able to slip through the Brazos Valley to push the high humidity out of here and bring in some drier air Friday morning.

A weak front rolling in helps to bring in some drier, more comfortable air just in time for the weekend.
A weak front rolling in helps to bring in some drier, more comfortable air just in time for the weekend.

Friday will start out on the muggy side, but by the afternoon, we’ll work to clear out the clouds and sunshine will help to send highs back up in the upper 80s.

Sunshine starts the weekend before tropical moisture returns to help fuel scattered chances for rain Sunday.
Sunshine starts the weekend before tropical moisture returns to help fuel scattered chances for rain Sunday.

Mornings will dip into the 60s by the weekend with afternoon highs resting into the mid 80s. Picture perfect weather to get outside and enjoy some of the beautiful days ahead as we wrap up the week and head into the weekend.

Something else you may notice with the sunshine in place this weekend is a bit of a haze in the sky. Smoke from the wildfires burning out west have been lofted high into the atmosphere and look to get carried our direction as we wrap up the week. Air quality may go down and may become bothersome for sensitive respiratory groups Saturday.

Temperatures are expected to stay below average through the weekend and into next week due to a cold front moving in the first half of the weekend. Clouds and rain return for the second half of the weekend into early next week.
Temperatures are expected to stay below average through the weekend and into next week due to a cold front moving in the first half of the weekend. Clouds and rain return for the second half of the weekend into early next week.

The second half of the weekend brings back a low-end rain chance as eyes are on Tropical Depression Twenty-Two. Depending on that storm’s exact track, it could bring a bit more moisture to the Brazos Valley to fuel better chances for rain. You can read more about Tropical Depression Twenty-Two here. If we do see a bigger increase in rain chances by early next week, it will help to keep temperatures down into the 70s, but that is subject to change based off what happens in the Gulf.

