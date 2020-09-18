Grub Burger Bar set to reopen after 6-month closure

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Grub Burger Bar plans to reopen to the public Sept. 28 with a few changes after being closed since March.

The impacts of the pandemic have been felt across the Brazos Valley. Many establishments have changed how they operate, some have adjusted staff, and a few have closed their doors.

Grub Burger Bar in College Station has been temporarily shut down since March, and after six months they are ready to open their doors on Monday, Sept. 28 at 11:00 a.m.

“We love people. We love the energy. We love providing hospitality, and it was painful to see this restaurant closed and not be able to do that and so over the past few weeks, we have been cleaning and organizing, getting ready, and it’s just invigorating.”

A few changes will be coming to the 9-year-old burger restaurant.

They will be offering in restaurant dining in addition to curbside.

“One way is you can order online and we will see you on camera," said Loup. "We will come right out to your car and put it in your trunk. Or [the other way is] you can hit the QR code and go through the same process and we will bring it out to your car as well.”

However, in regard to the menu, Loup says only a few things will be taken off the menu when they reopen.

In addition to reopening on Sept. 28, Grub is also giving back to the community. During the first week, Grub will be accepting donations for both Allen Academy and Scotty’s House. Guests who donate any amount will be entered to win Grub for a year. According to Loup, any size donation will be welcome and guests can enter as many times as they want.

Grub will also be matching up to $2,500 per organization

It was earlier announced on KBTX, that Grub was hiring and that process is still ongoing, so all interested parties can apply. According to Grub, you can text “GBBJOBS” to 313131 to apply online.

We're getting ready to reopen but we still need some great people to join our team! Come by the restaurant to apply in person. Posted by Grub Burger Bar on Friday, September 11, 2020

Grub Burger Bar is located at 980 University Drive in College Station.

You can contact them via phone at (979) 268-1041.

Click here for more information on Grub Burger Bar.

