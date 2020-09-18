Advertisement

Grub Burger Bar set to reopen after 6-month closure

The restaurant plans to reopen to the public Sept. 28
Grub Burger Bar preparing to reopen on Monday, September 28.
Grub Burger Bar preparing to reopen on Monday, September 28.
By Fallon Appleton
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Grub Burger Bar plans to reopen to the public Sept. 28 with a few changes after being closed since March.

The impacts of the pandemic have been felt across the Brazos Valley. Many establishments have changed how they operate, some have adjusted staff, and a few have closed their doors.

Grub Burger Bar in College Station has been temporarily shut down since March, and after six months they are ready to open their doors on Monday, Sept. 28 at 11:00 a.m.

“We love people. We love the energy. We love providing hospitality, and it was painful to see this restaurant closed and not be able to do that and so over the past few weeks, we have been cleaning and organizing, getting ready, and it’s just invigorating.”

Jimmy Loup, CEO & Founder of Grub Burger Bar

A few changes will be coming to the 9-year-old burger restaurant.

They will be offering in restaurant dining in addition to curbside.

“One way is you can order online and we will see you on camera," said Loup. "We will come right out to your car and put it in your trunk. Or [the other way is] you can hit the QR code and go through the same process and we will bring it out to your car as well.”

However, in regard to the menu, Loup says only a few things will be taken off the menu when they reopen.

In addition to reopening on Sept. 28, Grub is also giving back to the community. During the first week, Grub will be accepting donations for both Allen Academy and Scotty’s House. Guests who donate any amount will be entered to win Grub for a year. According to Loup, any size donation will be welcome and guests can enter as many times as they want.

Grub will also be matching up to $2,500 per organization

It was earlier announced on KBTX, that Grub was hiring and that process is still ongoing, so all interested parties can apply. According to Grub, you can text “GBBJOBS” to 313131 to apply online.

We're getting ready to reopen but we still need some great people to join our team! Come by the restaurant to apply in person.

Posted by Grub Burger Bar on Friday, September 11, 2020

Grub Burger Bar is located at 980 University Drive in College Station.

You can contact them via phone at (979) 268-1041.

Click here for more information on Grub Burger Bar.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Saturday Night Weather Update 9/12

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Happy National Cheeseburger Day!

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Fallon Appleton
The perfect day to eat a “cheeseburger in paradise."

News

COVID in Context: Brazos County positivity rate over time

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Kathleen Witte
The positivity rate is the percentage of tests that come back positive for the virus.

Coronavirus

Active cases slowly fall, 63 new COVID-19 cases confirms Brazos County Health District

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
This is a current count of COVID-19 cases in the Brazos Valley as of midday. Additional information on these cases, when available, can be found on the KBTX homepage.

Latest News

State

Teen suspect in killing of protesters listed in Texas teacher’s ‘hero’ assignment

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Officials in a Texas school district are investigating a high school English teacher who asked students to write about a modern-day hero and listed the 17-year-old accused of killing two people during Wisconsin protests as one possible option.

News

Tropical Storm Wilfred forms in the Atlantic, keeping eyes on Tropical Depression Twenty-Two in the Gulf

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Mia Montgomery
Eyes are on Tropical Depression Twenty-Two Friday morning as it continues to churn over the Gulf of Mexico. As of the 10 a.m. advisory update from the National Hurricane Center, the system is still expected to strengthen into a tropical storm by the end of the day Friday.

Local

Small plane crashes in Huntsville

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
A small plane crashed near the Holliday Unit in Huntsville on Thursday evening, according to a Facebook post from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

News

COVID in Context: Sep. 18

Updated: 3 hours ago
The latest news, weather conditions and sports reported by the KBTX News team.

News

Thursday Night 10pm Forecast Update

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

Restaurant Report Card- September 17, 2020

Updated: 14 hours ago