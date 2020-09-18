Gulf depression strengthens into Tropical Storm Beta

MIAMI, Florida (KBTX) - The 22nd tropical depression of the season officially strengthened to tropical storm status Friday afternoon. This Gulf of Mexico storm is now called Beta. The official forecast from the National Hurricane Center calls for further intensification to hurricane status by Sunday.

As of 4pm, here are the latest observations for Tropical Storm Beta:

Current Location: 335 Miles east-northeast of Tampico, Mexico

Maximum Wind Speed: 40 mph

Tropical-Storm-Force Wind Extent: 105 miles from the center

Movement: north-northeast at 9pm

Minimum Pressure: 1004 mb

At a rapid pace Friday morning, Tropical Storm Wilfred formed in the Atlantic Ocean, taking the last name on the traditional list of cyclone names for the season. The transition to the greek alphabet was made when Sub-Tropical Storm Alpha developed soon after, hours before making landfall in Portugal. Tropical Storm Beta is the third system to gain a name in less than 12 hours.

Tropical Storm Beta forms in the Gulf of Mexico (KBTX)

The latest forecast path remains largely unchanged from the morning cone issued by the National Hurricane Center. Beta is expected to slowly drift north through Saturday before hooking left toward the Coastal Bend of Texas Sunday as a Category 1 hurricane. After interacting with a cold front over the Northern Gulf, it is expected to take drier, stable air into the core of the storm, potentially weakening it back to a strong tropical storm.

Most forecast models generally agree Beta will slowly take a tour of just about the entire Texas Coast Sunday through Wednesday of the upcoming week. The exact path of this storm is still uncertain -- the greatest unknown: if it will ride along or just north of the coast or rather stay over the open shelf waters of the Gulf of Mexico. Regardless, heavy rain and coastal impacts are currently the highest concern heading into next week. As much as 8″ to 10″ of rain could fall for a large portion of the coast from the Texas / Mexico border to Matagorda Bay.

Forecast Rainfall associated with Tropical Storm Beta (KBTX)

For the Brazos Valley, scattered, passing rain is possible using this best-forecasted path that we currently have. The entire area is included in the forecast cone through mid-week. Scattered rain could begin as early as Sunday. Heavy bands of rain will need to be monitored Monday and Tuesday, with a widespread chance for rain -- heavy at times -- Wednesday as the center of the storm drifts east, south of the area. The current forecast suggests 1″ to 2″ of rain is possible locally through Thursday morning, with higher 3″+ not ruled out, particularly south.

Here are the key messages from the National Hurricane Center:

Beta is expected to strengthen and possibly become a hurricane while moving slowly over the Western Gulf of Mexico during the next few days.

There is an increasing risk of heavy rainfall and flooding along the northwest Gulf Coast Sunday through at least the middle of the next week as Beta is forecast move slowly toward and along or offshore the coast through that time. For additional information, see products from your local National Weather Service office.

While it is too early to determine what areas could see direct wind and storm surge impacts from Beta, interests throughout the western Gulf of Mexico should monitor the progress of this system and future updates to the forecast. Storm Surge and Tropical storm or Hurricane Watches could be issued tonight or Saturday.

On record, since 1933, there have never been three named storms (40mph wind or greater) form in a 24-hour span, in the Atlantic basin. That changed Friday with the formation of Beta.

Tropical Storm #Beta has formed in the southern Gulf of Mexico - it is the 10th Atlantic named storm to form so far this month - the most on record for any September. Prior September record for Atlantic named storm formations was 8 set in 2002, 2007 and 2010. #hurricane pic.twitter.com/kHCmZsYdKJ — Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) September 18, 2020

The forecast for Tropical Storm Beta still remains largely uncertain. Reason being: a weak steering pattern over the west and northern Gulf of Mexico along with a stalled cold front. Forecast models are having a difficult time assessing exactly where and when this tropical system may move as it crawls along on just south of the Texas Coast through the upcoming week.

Hurricane Hunters flying into this tropical storm will continue to feed better data for future forecasts. The morning flight had to turn back before reaching the, then, tropical depression after being struck by lightning.

Some of you are asking about our recent mission, and, unfortunately, our aircraft was struck by lightning causing our radar systems to go down.



Safety is our utmost priority in these situations, so our mission was halted and the next is slated for this evening. — Hurricane Hunters (@53rdWRS) September 18, 2020

