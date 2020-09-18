Happy National Cheeseburger Day!

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Sept. 18 is a day dedicated to the American staple, the cheeseburger, and restaurants across the country and in the Brazos Valley are taking time to celebrate the tasty food holiday!

Below is a list of the current deals offered on Sept. 18, 2020.

Applebee’s $8.99 Handcrafted Burger Bundle.

Burger King $0.59 cheeseburger

Hopdoddy Use the code “DOUBLE” when you checkout to double the size of your cheeseburger!



🍔 National Cheeseburger Day 🍔 is your last day to double down! 🤠 If you’ve been feisty and looking for some extra beef 👀... Posted by Hopdoddy Burger Bar on Friday, September 18, 2020

MOOYAH All RewardsApp members get a free “Build Your Own Cheeseburger” with the purchase of fries and drink or shake. According to MOOYAH’s website, anyone can download the application to get the reward.



McDonald’s Double cheeseburgers are 50 cents when ordered on the McDonald’s app.

Smashburger $5 “Double Classic Smash,” which includes lettuce, tomato, onion & pickles, two 100% Certified Angus Beef®, according to Smashburger.



