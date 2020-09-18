Happy National Cheeseburger Day!
The perfect day to eat a “cheeseburger in paradise”
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Sept. 18 is a day dedicated to the American staple, the cheeseburger, and restaurants across the country and in the Brazos Valley are taking time to celebrate the tasty food holiday!
Below is a list of the current deals offered on Sept. 18, 2020.
- Applebee’s
- $8.99 Handcrafted Burger Bundle.
- Burger King
- $0.59 cheeseburger
- Hopdoddy
- Use the code “DOUBLE” when you checkout to double the size of your cheeseburger!
- MOOYAH
- All RewardsApp members get a free “Build Your Own Cheeseburger” with the purchase of fries and drink or shake.
- According to MOOYAH’s website, anyone can download the application to get the reward.
- McDonald’s
- Double cheeseburgers are 50 cents when ordered on the McDonald’s app.
- Smashburger
- $5 “Double Classic Smash,” which includes lettuce, tomato, onion & pickles, two 100% Certified Angus Beef®, according to Smashburger.
