Happy National Cheeseburger Day!

The perfect day to eat a “cheeseburger in paradise”
FILE -- A woman prepares to take a bite out of a cheeseburger. The sandwich from Fatburger is topped with lettuce and tomato. (Brent Butler/CNN)
By Fallon Appleton
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Sept. 18 is a day dedicated to the American staple, the cheeseburger, and restaurants across the country and in the Brazos Valley are taking time to celebrate the tasty food holiday!

Below is a list of the current deals offered on Sept. 18, 2020.

  • Applebee’s
    • $8.99 Handcrafted Burger Bundle.
  • Burger King
    • $0.59 cheeseburger
  • Hopdoddy
    • Use the code “DOUBLE” when you checkout to double the size of your cheeseburger!

🍔 National Cheeseburger Day 🍔 is your last day to double down! 🤠 If you’ve been feisty and looking for some extra beef 👀...

Posted by Hopdoddy Burger Bar on Friday, September 18, 2020
  • MOOYAH
    • All RewardsApp members get a free “Build Your Own Cheeseburger” with the purchase of fries and drink or shake.
      • According to MOOYAH’s website, anyone can download the application to get the reward.
  • McDonald’s
    • Double cheeseburgers are 50 cents when ordered on the McDonald’s app.
  • Smashburger
    • $5 “Double Classic Smash,” which includes lettuce, tomato, onion & pickles, two 100% Certified Angus Beef®, according to Smashburger.

